WTC Final 2023: Rajasthan pacer Aniket Choudhary to join Team India as net bowler

Aniket Choudhary (File Photo)

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has made the decision to select Aniket Choudhary, a fast bowler from Rajasthan, as a net bowler for Team India in the World Test Championship 2023. Choudhary has been a consistent performer for Rajasthan's domestic side and has also played for teams like Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League.

According to the Rajasthan Cricket Association, the Indian Senior Selection Committee has chosen Choudhary for intensive preparations for Team India's batsmen for the Test match in Oval, London (England) from June 7 to June 11, 2023, which has a wicket with extra bounce. Choudhary will join Team India in Mumbai on May 22 and travel to England for the World Test Championship.

Hailing from Bikaner, Rajasthan, Choudhary made his Ranji Trophy debut at the age of 21 and has since picked up 247 wickets for his state in the first-class format. He has also taken 131 wickets in domestic white ball cricket. Choudhary has previously been with the Indian team as a net bowler on tours to New Zealand and Bangladesh in 2017. Although he was picked to play for the India A side, he has yet to make it to the national team.

The Indian team has suffered two significant injuries ahead of the World Test Championship, with KL Rahul and Jaydev Undakat both getting hurt during the ongoing IPL season. Undakat injured his shoulder during a Lucknow Super Giants practice session, while Rahul hurt his leg while fielding against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

