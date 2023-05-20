'We have no idea': CSK coach Mike Hussey gives massive statement on MS Dhoni's retirement post IPL 2023

File Photo

The potential retirement of the legendary Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper, MS Dhoni, has been a topic of much speculation. However, the team's batting coach, Mike Hussey, has recently voiced his stance on the matter. Having played alongside Dhoni in the past, Hussey believes that the skipper could still continue with the yellow outfit, contrary to popular belief.

At 41 years old, Dhoni is undoubtedly in the final lap of his professional career. Many have speculated that the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League will be his final season in the top-tier league. However, Hussey has stated that the skipper appears to be in great touch and that he cannot find a reason why he should not continue beyond the current season.

"That is the thing we have not spoken about. Whether he is playing his last IPL or not only he knows. We have no idea. He is hitting sixes and finishing off games. From my point of view as a batting coach, he is still batting really well. He is still motivated to keep coming into the training and working on his game, he is hitting the ball well,” Hussey told in a pre-match conference.

“We have seen him lighting up the innings and finish things off really well. He has still got that six-hitting ability. So, while he is enjoying it and still contributing to the team, then there is no reason why he cannot keep going, maybe for another 5 years (chuckles)... we do not know it is all up to MS,” he added.

Despite limited opportunities with the bat, Dhoni has proven to be a lethal hitter on certain occasions, taking rival teams by storm. In 12 matches, the 41-year-old has collected an impressive 98 runs at a stunning strike rate of 196.00.

Currently, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are placed second on the IPL Points Table with 15 points in 13 matches and a solid Net Run Rate (NRR) of 0.381. MS Dhoni and his team are determined to win their final group fixture against the Delhi Capitals on Saturday, May 20, to secure a berth in Qualifier 1 of the playoffs.

The upcoming match between Chennai and Delhi will take place on Saturday, May 20, in Delhi. A win in this fixture would guarantee CSK a playoff berth. However, if the Lucknow Super Giants win their last clash by a big margin, CSK would enter the playoffs as the second-placed side.

