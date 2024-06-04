Twitter
Hema Malini takes early lead in Mathura, calls formation of Modi government vital for country

Hema Malini has taken early lead in her constituency Mathura as counting of votes for Lok Sabha election gets underway

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Jun 04, 2024, 11:17 AM IST

Hema Malini takes early lead in Mathura, calls formation of Modi government vital for country
Hema Malini is a two-time MP from Mathura
Seeking a third term from Mathura, veteran actress and politician Hema Malini said on Tuesday that it is extremely important for the country and the future generations that 'Modi sarkar' comes back to power once again.

"It is extremely important for the country and the future generations that Modi sarkar is formed again. I have also thought a lot about the work that I will be doing for the residents of Mathura and Brijwasis. I will make sure that their dreams are fulfilled," said Hema Malini.

Having called herself 'Krishna ki gopi' who has a 'divine connect' with Mathura, the 75-year-old has maintained a considerable lead over Mukesh Dhangar of the INDIA bloc and Suresh Chandra of the BSP since the counting started on Tuesday.

"These are exciting times as the numbers keep changing every few minutes. I am fully confident that the BJP will be in power again. I am also leading by a big margin in Mathura. Hopefully, everything will be clear by 1 PM," she said.

Hema Malini claims to have done a lot of work for the Braj area which comprises Mathura, Vrindavan, Goverdhan, Chhata, Mant, and Baldev assembly constituencies. Mathura, went to the polls on April 26.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from IANS

