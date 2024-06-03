This actress was top filmmaker's rakhi sister, shocked world by marrying him, his first wife faced 'painful' humiliation

In Bollywood, there have been several couples who have transitioned from being co-stars to lovers or even friends to life-partners. But there may not be many examples of the sort where an actress who called someone her ‘brother’ later ended up marrying him. This shocking thing indeed happened in the 90s but there is a complex back story behind this bizarre occurrence.

The actress who married her rakhi brother

In the late-80s and early-90s, actress Sridevi was said to be in a serious relationship with Mithun Chakraborty. After Sridevi worked in Boney Kapoor-produced Mr India, rumour mills began linking the actress and the filmmaker, who was already married. The rumours soon reached Mithun, who was incensed. Reports say that Sridevi kept trying to pacify Mithun and even tied a rakhi to Boney Kapoor to show the star that there was nothing between them.

Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s love affair

Despite the rakhi-tying, the rumour mills refused to die down. Boney and Sridevi worked in a number of films together. The filmmaker went the extra mile to accommodate the star, from giving her extra money to creating special makeup rooms for her on set. In 1996, Sridevi and Boney Kapoor tied the knot in a simple and somewhat secret ceremony. The trouble was that Boney was already married and had two children with his first wife Mona Shourie. Sridevi and Boney’s marriage had caused a huge scandal in Bollywood at the time.

Mona Shourie Kapoor on Boney and Sridevi’s marriage

At the time of the wedding, Mona Shourie maintained her silence on her husband’s second marriage. But years later, the filmmaker spoke to DNA and expressed her hurt at being pitted against a heroine. “The humiliation was painful because I was pitted against a heroine. I was made to feel lesser. Industry wives gave me suggestions like, ‘Why don’t you lose weight?’ or ‘Why don’t you join a spa?’,” she had said. Boney Kapoor, in a recent interview with Times Now, said, “She (Mona) very well knew what my feelings were for Sri. In fact, Sri had stayed in her house much before we got married and I went out of my way in a lot of ways where she was concerned. So, she could see it and I didn’t deny it.”

Mona Shourie Kapoor died in 2012 at the age of 48 after a long battle with cancer. Her son Arjun is an actor while daughter Anshula is an entrepreneur. Sridevi, too, passed away in 2018 at the age of 54. Both her daughters Janhvi and Khushi are actresses.