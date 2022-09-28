'Learn what happened in previous matches': Sunil Gavaskar criticizes Temba Bavuma's call during toss

Sunil Gavaskar criticizes Temba Bavuma's call during toss

Rohit Sharma won the all-important toss during IND vs SA 1st T20I, and it would turn out to be a crucial call as Team India pacers breathed fire to reduce South Africa to 9/5. Arshdeep Singh's three-wicket haul combined with Deepak Chahar's two-wicket contribution inside the first three overs spelt trouble for the Proteas.

Meanwhile, former India great Sunil Gavaskar offered a rather unique take as he criticised Temba Bavuma's call during the toss ahead of the first T20I in Thiruvananthapuram.

Toss has been a huge factor in recent matches, as evident during the Asia Cup 2022, as well as the India vs Australia T20I series.

READ| IND vs SA 1st T20I: Watch Arshdeep Singh-Deepak Chahar wreak havoc, Proteas lose 5 wickets under 3 overs

While Aaron Finch won the toss and chose to bowl, with Australia winning the contest while chasing, the tables turned as Rohit won the toss in the remaining two matches and the Men in Blue also won the series winning both the remaining games while chasing.

As Temba Bavuma called heads during toss on Wednesday, Gavaskar criticised the Proteas captain, insisting that he should have noticed what Aaron Finch was calling during toss in India vs Australia T20I series.

"I just want to point out something about the toss. I don't know what Temba Bavuma did, what he called. But he did he listen to what Aaron Finch was calling? Because look, Rohit Sharma won the toss. Which side did the coin fall on. It is going to be the same coin which is going to be used for the toss. So if the coin is falling in a particular way, you have got to be smart not to call the wrong side," said Gavaskar speaking to Star Sports ahead of the first T20I between India and South Africa.

READ| IND vs SA 1st T20I: Twitter explodes with memes as Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Chahar down Proteas 9/5

He further continued, "I am saying this because the toss is important. If it wasn't, it wouldn't have made a difference. At the end of the day in a T20 game perhaps it doesn't. But if you want to get some advantage, learn what happened in the previous matches."

Meanwhile, after the early collapse of the Proteas, Keshav Maharaj's counterattacking innings helped the visitors play throughout the 20 overs, and score 106/8.

Rohit Sharma and Co will need to score 107 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the series. Follow IND vs SA 1st T20I live updates here.