IND vs SA 1st T20I: Twitter explodes with memes as Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Chahar down Proteas 9/5

South Africa got off to a disastrous start in the first T20I against India with Arshdeep Singh claiming 3 wickets, while Deepak Chahar got 2 scalps.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 28, 2022, 07:44 PM IST

Team India's first T20I against South Africa got underway in Trivandrum however the visitors got off to a disastrous start in the contest. The Proteas were down 9/5, losing half of their batsmen inside the first three overs. 

Deepak Chahar drew first blood for India, after which Arshdeep Singh got rid of Quinton de Kock, Rilee Rossouw, and David Miller in quick succession. 

Chahar picked up his second wicket of the night as he dismissed Tristan Stubbs and Arshdeep was the one who completed a diving catch. The youngster was everywhere on the field as the Indian bowlers breathed fire with the ball. 

Twitterati meanwhile were ecstatic with India's display and the micro-blogging website was flooded with memes as South Africa were down to 9/5 at one point in time. 

Check how Twitter exploded with memes after Deepak Chahar, Arshdeep Singh's bowling

After the early collapse, South Africa's middle order tried to ride the storm. Even in Jasprit Bumrah, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar's absence, the performance from Arshdeep and Deepak was utterly promising. 

Follow the India vs South Africa 1st T20I live here. 

Microsoft Surface Duo 3 may feature similar design as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold
