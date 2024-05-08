Jyothi Saree Mandir: Weaving a Legacy of Silk Sarees

In the bustling streets of Uppuguda, Hyderabad, stands a testament to tradition and innovation, Jyothi Saree Mandir. Celebrating the artistry of handloom silk sarees, this wholesale dealer has emerged as a beacon of excellence, offering a diverse range of Kanchi, Gadwal, and lightweight Pattu sarees.

Founded in 1995 by Nakka Narsimha, Jyothi Saree Mandir's inception coincided with the birth of his daughter, N. Jyothi, marking the beginning of a remarkable journey. From humble beginnings in a 500 square feet space, the company has flourished into a thriving enterprise, driven by Narsimha's vision and unwavering determination.

With a legacy spanning over three decades, Jyothi Saree Mandir has undergone significant transformations under the leadership of Nakka Srihari, Narsimha's son, who joined the business in 2008. Embracing digitalization, the company ventured into online retail in 2010, experiencing exponential growth and doubling its turnover within a short span.

Despite facing challenges, including the COVID-19 pandemic, Jyothi Saree Mandir adapted and thrived, leveraging social media platforms and strategic partnerships to expand its global reach. With over 50,000 followers across various platforms, the company has cultivated a loyal clientele, reflecting its commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction.

In the fiscal year 2023–24, Jyothi Saree Mandir achieved a remarkable turnover of Rs 12 crores, showcasing its resilience and adaptability in the ever-evolving textile industry landscape. With an average of 10+ online orders daily and consistent offline store sales, the company continues to redefine standards, blending tradition with modernity to weave a tapestry of success.

Jyothi Saree Mandir's journey epitomizes the spirit of perseverance, innovation, and dedication to craftsmanship. As it continues to push boundaries and set new benchmarks, the company remains rooted in its ethos of integrity, excellence, and customer-centric values, ensuring that each saree tells a story of timeless elegance and heritage.