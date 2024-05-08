Twitter
Meet man who was fired by Tesla, later hired by Meta for whopping Rs 4 crore package, he work as...

For Hemant Pandey, the abrupt layoff was a significant obstacle. He had called his parents in India not long before to invite them to meet him in California.

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : May 08, 2024, 04:38 PM IST

In the technology sector, changes are ongoing. Finding job security in this industry can be challenging. In an industry that is constantly evolving, Hemant Pandey has carved out a unique identity. Her tale serves as an example of tenacity and willpower. He now makes Rs 4 crore a year working as a software engineer at Meta. Once, he lost his job at Tesla. Come on, tell us his whole story right here.

Hemant Pandey's career began in 2018 while he was an intern at Amazon following his graduation from Delhi University. This chance led to him being hired by Tesla, his ideal job. He began working as a software engineer full-time there. Pandey felt lucky to be employed by a reputable electric car company and to have such a generous benefits package.  

Unfortunately, though, their joy was short-lived. After just seven months on the job, Tesla abruptly fired him.  

For Hemant Pandey, the abrupt layoff was a significant obstacle. He had called his parents in India not long before to invite them to meet him in California. He started out at Tesla. They had only six months to re-adjust due to the layoffs. He was put to the test once more. Pandey made the strong decision to turn this difficult period into an opportunity rather than giving in to hopelessness.

The problem-solving abilities of Hemant Pandey impressed numerous prestigious companies. In addition to the alluring offers from Meta, Pandey received employment offers from TikTok and LinkedIn. Hemant Pandey, though, chose to focus solely on Meta. His story is a prime example of perseverance, strategic thinking, and facing unforeseen obstacles head-on and learning from mistakes.

Following his dismissal from Tesla, Pandey took a calculated and novel approach to his next steps in the employment market. He was aware of how critical it was to present his experiences in a way that would appeal to employers.  

