IND vs SA 1st T20I Live Score Updates: Arshdeep, Chahar rattle South Africa innings, IND on top

IND vs SA: Battle of two skippers, Rohit Sharma and Temba Bavuma

After thumping the Aussies 2-1, it’s time to square off against the Proteas once again at home. Team India faces South Africa in the first game of the 3-match series in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday.

The Men in Blue will be looking to round off their T20 World Cup preparation with a marked improvement in their death bowling besides providing crucial game time to its untested players.



Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Arshdeep Singh.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi.