IND vs SA 1st T20I Live Score Updates: Arshdeep, Chahar rattle South Africa innings, IND on top

After thumping the Aussies 2-1, it’s time to square off against the Proteas once again at home. Team India faces South Africa in the first game of the 3-match series in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday.
The Men in Blue will be looking to round off their T20 World Cup preparation with a marked improvement in their death bowling besides providing crucial game time to its untested players.
Playing XIs
India: Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Arshdeep Singh.
South Africa: Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi.
IND vs SA 1st T20I LIVE SCORE:
End of Over 13
SA- 61/6
Keshav Maharaj- 13(20)
Wayne Parnell- 19(29)
Axar Patel- 2-0-3-0
Last Wicket- Aiden Markram- 25(24)
Extras- 3 (b 0, lb 0, w 3, nb 0)
IND vs SA 1st T20I LIVE SCORE:
End of Over 13
SA- 59/6
Keshav Maharaj- 12(19)
Wayne Parnell- 18(24)
Deepak Chahar- 4-0-24-2
Last Wicket- Aiden Markram- 25(24)
Extras- 3 (b 0, lb 0, w 3, nb 0)
IND vs SA 1st T20I LIVE SCORE:
End of Over 12
SA- 50/6
Keshav Maharaj- 5(15)
Wayne Parnell- 16(22)
Axar Patel- 1-0-1-0
Last Wicket- Aiden Markram- 25(24)
Extras- 3 (b 0, lb 0, w 3, nb 0)
IND vs SA 1st T20I LIVE SCORE:
End of Over 11
SA- 49/6
Keshav Maharaj- 5(10)
Wayne Parnell- 15(21)
R Ashwin- 3-1-6-0
Last Wicket- Aiden Markram- 25(24)
Extras- 3 (b 0, lb 0, w 3, nb 0)
IND vs SA 1st T20I LIVE SCORE:
End of Over 10
SA- 48/6
Keshav Maharaj- 5(5)
Wayne Parnell- 14(20)
Harshal Patel- 2-0-13-1
Last Wicket- Aiden Markram- 25(24)
Extras- 3 (b 0, lb 0, w 3, nb 0)
IND vs SA 1st T20I LIVE SCORE:
End of Over 9
SA- 42/6
Keshav Maharaj- 0(0)
Wayne Parnell- 13(19)
R Ashwin- 1-1-5-0
Last Wicket- Aiden Markram- 25(24)
Extras- 3 (b 0, lb 0, w 3, nb 0)
IND vs SA 1st T20I LIVE SCORE:
End of Over 8
SA- 42/6
Wayne Parnell- 13(13)
Harshal Patel- 1-0-7-1
Last Wicket- Aiden Markram- 25(24)
Extras- 3 (b 0, lb 0, w 3, nb 0)
IND vs SA 1st T20I LIVE SCORE:
End of Over 7
SA- 35/5
Aiden Markram- 19(19)
Wayne Parnell- 12(12)
R Ashwin- 1-0-5-0
Last Wicket- Tristan Stubbs- 0(1)
Extras- 3 (b 0, lb 0, w 3, nb 0)
5 wickets summed up in 11 seconds. Watch it here— BCCI (@BCCI) September 28, 2022
Don’t miss the LIVE coverage of the #INDvSA match on @StarSportsIndia pic.twitter.com/jYeogZoqfD
IND vs SA 1st T20I LIVE SCORE:
End of Over 6
SA- 30/5
Aiden Markram- 17(17)
Wayne Parnell- 9(8)
Arshdeep Singh- 3-0-15-3
Last Wicket- Tristan Stubbs- 0(1)
Extras- 3 (b 0, lb 0, w 3, nb 0)
IND vs SA 1st T20I LIVE SCORE:
End of Over 5
SA- 26/5
Aiden Markram- 14(12)
Wayne Parnell- 8(7)
Deepak Chahar- 3-0-15-2
Last Wicket- Tristan Stubbs- 0(1)
Extras- 3 (b 0, lb 0, w 3, nb 0)
IND vs SA 1st T20I LIVE SCORE:
End of Over 4
SA- 18/5
Aiden Markram- 14(12)
Wayne Parnell- 0(1)
Arshdeep Singh- 2-0-11-3
Last Wicket- Tristan Stubbs- 0(1)
Extras- 3 (b 0, lb 0, w 3, nb 0)
Two wickets!— BCCI (@BCCI) September 28, 2022
Two similar dismissals!
Bavuma and Quinton de Kock depart early on.
Don’t miss the LIVE coverage of the #INDvSA match on @StarSportsIndia pic.twitter.com/aLfcrJxs1C
IND vs SA 1st T20I LIVE SCORE:
End of Over 3
SA- 14/5
Aiden Markram- 10(6)
Wayne Parnell- 0(1)
Deepak Chahar- 2-0-7-2
Last Wicket- Tristan Stubbs- 0(1)
Extras- 3 (b 0, lb 0, w 3, nb 0)
IND vs SA 1st T20I LIVE SCORE:
End of Over 2
SA- 8/4
Aiden Markram- 4(2)
Arshdeep Singh- 1-0-7-3
Last Wicket- David Miller- 0(1)
Extras- 3 (b 0, lb 0, w 3, nb 0)
Arshdeep Singh to Rossouw, out Caught by Pant!! South Africa crumbling. It's a golden duck for Rilee Rossouw. Shabby foot work once again. Teaser from Arshdeep Singh, full and swinging away in the outside off channel Rossouw c Pant b Arshdeep Singh 0(1)
Arshdeep Singh to de Kock, out Bowled!! Knocked over. Once again. It's a chop on in fact. A harmless length delivery outside off de Kock b Arshdeep Singh 1(4)
IND vs SA 1st T20I LIVE SCORE:
End of Over 1
SA- 1/1
De Kock- 1(2)
Deepak Chahar- 1-0-1-1
Last Wicket- Temba Bavuma- 0(4)
Extras- 0 (b 0, lb 0, w 0, nb 0)
Raise your if you #Believe @klrahul can mark off this new test in the 1st Mastercard #INDvSA T20I!#BelieveInBlue | LIVE NOW | Star Sports & Disney+Hotstar pic.twitter.com/mIV2CLORSO— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) September 28, 2022
The coin has dropped in favour of and they are bowling first.— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) September 28, 2022
Who has got the advantage?
Share your thoughts & watch the World No.1 T20I side taking on undefeated South Africa, LIVE NOW in the 1st Mastercard #INDvSA T20I on Star Sports & Disney+Hotstar pic.twitter.com/XFXQNrryM3
Team News— BCCI (@BCCI) September 28, 2022
A look at #TeamIndia's Playing XI for the first #INDvSA T20I
Follow the match https://t.co/L93S9jMHcv pic.twitter.com/Uay6kuQJbE