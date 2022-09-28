Search icon
IND vs SA 1st T20I Live Score Updates: Arshdeep, Chahar rattle South Africa innings, IND on top

India vs South Africa Live Score, 1st T20I: India will be looking to round off their T20 World Cup preparation with improvement in their bowling

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 28, 2022, 08:08 PM IST

IND vs SA: Battle of two skippers, Rohit Sharma and Temba Bavuma

After thumping the Aussies 2-1, it’s time to square off against the Proteas once again at home. Team India faces South Africa in the first game of the 3-match series in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday. 

The Men in Blue will be looking to round off their T20 World Cup preparation with a marked improvement in their death bowling besides providing crucial game time to its untested players.


Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Arshdeep Singh.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi.

LIVE Blog
28 Sep 2022
08:08 PM

IND vs SA 1st T20I LIVE SCORE: 

End of Over 13


SA- 61/6                                                                    

Keshav Maharaj- 13(20)

Wayne Parnell- 19(29)

 

Axar Patel- 2-0-3-0

Last Wicket- Aiden Markram- 25(24)


Extras- 3     (b 0, lb 0, w 3, nb 0)

 

08:03 PM

IND vs SA 1st T20I LIVE SCORE: 

End of Over 13


SA- 59/6                                                                    

Keshav Maharaj- 12(19)

Wayne Parnell- 18(24)

 

Deepak Chahar- 4-0-24-2

Last Wicket- Aiden Markram- 25(24)


Extras- 3     (b 0, lb 0, w 3, nb 0)

 

08:00 PM

IND vs SA 1st T20I LIVE SCORE: 

End of Over 12


SA- 50/6                                                                    

Keshav Maharaj- 5(15)

Wayne Parnell- 16(22)

 

Axar Patel- 1-0-1-0

Last Wicket- Aiden Markram- 25(24)


Extras- 3     (b 0, lb 0, w 3, nb 0)

 

07:55 PM

IND vs SA 1st T20I LIVE SCORE: 

End of Over 11


SA- 49/6                                                                    

Keshav Maharaj- 5(10)

Wayne Parnell- 15(21)

 

R Ashwin- 3-1-6-0

Last Wicket- Aiden Markram- 25(24)


Extras- 3     (b 0, lb 0, w 3, nb 0)

 

07:50 PM

IND vs SA 1st T20I LIVE SCORE: 

End of Over 10


SA- 48/6                                                                    

Keshav Maharaj- 5(5)

Wayne Parnell- 14(20)

 

Harshal Patel- 2-0-13-1

Last Wicket- Aiden Markram- 25(24)


Extras- 3     (b 0, lb 0, w 3, nb 0)

 

07:46 PM

IND vs SA 1st T20I LIVE SCORE: 

End of Over 9


SA- 42/6                                                                    

Keshav Maharaj- 0(0)

Wayne Parnell- 13(19)

 

R Ashwin- 1-1-5-0

Last Wicket- Aiden Markram- 25(24)


Extras- 3     (b 0, lb 0, w 3, nb 0)

 

07:40 PM

IND vs SA 1st T20I LIVE SCORE: 

End of Over 8


SA- 42/6                                                                    

Wayne Parnell- 13(13)

 

Harshal Patel- 1-0-7-1

Last Wicket- Aiden Markram- 25(24)


Extras- 3     (b 0, lb 0, w 3, nb 0)

 

07:39 PM

IND vs SA 1st T20I LIVE SCORE: 

End of Over 7


SA- 35/5                                                                    

Aiden Markram- 19(19)

Wayne Parnell- 12(12)

 

R Ashwin- 1-0-5-0

Last Wicket- Tristan Stubbs- 0(1)


Extras- 3     (b 0, lb 0, w 3, nb 0)

 

07:30 PM

IND vs SA 1st T20I LIVE SCORE: 

End of Over 6


SA- 30/5                                                                    

Aiden Markram- 17(17)

Wayne Parnell- 9(8)

 

Arshdeep Singh- 3-0-15-3

Last Wicket- Tristan Stubbs- 0(1)


Extras- 3     (b 0, lb 0, w 3, nb 0)

 

07:26 PM

IND vs SA 1st T20I LIVE SCORE: 

End of Over 5


SA- 26/5                                                                    

Aiden Markram- 14(12)

Wayne Parnell- 8(7)

 


Deepak Chahar- 3-0-15-2

Last Wicket- Tristan Stubbs- 0(1)


Extras- 3     (b 0, lb 0, w 3, nb 0)

 

07:23 PM

IND vs SA 1st T20I LIVE SCORE: 

End of Over 4


SA- 18/5                                                                    

Aiden Markram- 14(12)

Wayne Parnell- 0(1)

 

Arshdeep Singh- 2-0-11-3

Last Wicket- Tristan Stubbs- 0(1)


Extras- 3     (b 0, lb 0, w 3, nb 0)

 

07:15 PM

IND vs SA 1st T20I LIVE SCORE: 

End of Over 3


SA- 14/5                                                                    

Aiden Markram- 10(6)

Wayne Parnell- 0(1)

 

Deepak Chahar- 2-0-7-2

Last Wicket- Tristan Stubbs- 0(1)


Extras- 3     (b 0, lb 0, w 3, nb 0)

07:15 PM

IND vs SA 1st T20I LIVE SCORE: 

End of Over 2


SA- 8/4                                                                    

Aiden Markram- 4(2)

 

Arshdeep Singh- 1-0-7-3

Last Wicket- David Miller- 0(1)


Extras- 3     (b 0, lb 0, w 3, nb 0)

07:08 PM

Arshdeep Singh to Rossouw, out Caught by Pant!! South Africa crumbling. It's a golden duck for Rilee Rossouw. Shabby foot work once again. Teaser from Arshdeep Singh, full and swinging away in the outside off channel Rossouw c Pant b Arshdeep Singh 0(1)

07:06 PM

Arshdeep Singh to de Kock, out Bowled!! Knocked over. Once again. It's a chop on in fact. A harmless length delivery outside off de Kock b Arshdeep Singh 1(4)

06:57 PM

IND vs SA 1st T20I LIVE SCORE: 

End of Over 1


SA- 1/1                                                                    

De Kock- 1(2)

 

Deepak Chahar- 1-0-1-1

Last Wicket- Temba Bavuma- 0(4)

Extras- 0     (b 0, lb 0, w 0, nb 0)

