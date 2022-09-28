IND vs SA 1st T20I: Watch Arshdeep Singh-Deepak Chahar wreak havoc, Proteas lose 5 wickets under 3 overs

South Africa stunned after losing 5 wickets in 3 overs

Team India and South Africa faced off in the first T20I of the three-match series in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday. Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl first after which his pacers breathed fire with the new ball.

Deepak Chahar began the riot for India as he drew first blood, getting rid of the opposition skipper Temba Bavuma on a duck. Arshdeep Singh took over from his compatriot and he also chipped in with crucial wickets of Quinton de Kock, Rilee Rossouw, and David Miller in quick succession.

Chahar again breathed fire with the new ball as he dismissed Tristan Stubbs with Arshdeep on hand to complete the catch.

The Indian duo of Deepak Chahar and Arshdeep Singh left the Proteas gasping for breath and despite early resistance from Aiden Markram, he too was sent back to the dugout after scoring just 25 runs.

BCCI's Twitter handle shared the video highlights of the Indian pacers' blitzkrieg.

Watch:

5 wickets summed up in 11 seconds. Watch it here

With Markram's dismissal, South Africa were down 42/6, and from the looks of it, the Men in Blue were in for a statement win over the Proteas.

