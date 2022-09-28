Search icon
IND vs SA 1st T20I: Watch Arshdeep Singh-Deepak Chahar wreak havoc, Proteas lose 5 wickets under 3 overs

Indian pacers Arshdeep Singh and Deepak Chahar breathed fire with the new ball as they stunned the South African batsmen, picking up 5 early wickets.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 28, 2022, 08:09 PM IST

South Africa stunned after losing 5 wickets in 3 overs

Team India and South Africa faced off in the first T20I of the three-match series in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday. Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl first after which his pacers breathed fire with the new ball. 

Deepak Chahar began the riot for India as he drew first blood, getting rid of the opposition skipper Temba Bavuma on a duck. Arshdeep Singh took over from his compatriot and he also chipped in with crucial wickets of Quinton de Kock, Rilee Rossouw, and David Miller in quick succession. 

Chahar again breathed fire with the new ball as he dismissed Tristan Stubbs with Arshdeep on hand to complete the catch. 

The Indian duo of Deepak Chahar and Arshdeep Singh left the Proteas gasping for breath and despite early resistance from Aiden Markram, he too was sent back to the dugout after scoring just 25 runs. 

READ| IND vs SA 1st T20I: Twitter explodes with memes as Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Chahar down Proteas 9/5

BCCI's Twitter handle shared the video highlights of the Indian pacers' blitzkrieg. 

Watch:

With Markram's dismissal, South Africa were down 42/6, and from the looks of it, the Men in Blue were in for a statement win over the Proteas. 

Follow the IND vs SA 1st T20I live updates here. 

