Irfan Pathan hits out at Vistara airlines for 'rude behavior' and 'bad experience', check response

Irfan Pathan with his family

Former Indian cricketer turned pundit Irfan Pathan has slammed Vistara airlines, after being treated badly by them while he was travelling to Dubai from Mumbai recently. Pathan took to Twitter on Wednesday and shared his 'bad experience' as he complained that the airlines' ground staff was 'rude' towards him.

The veteran pacer was with his wife and two kids, including an 8-month infant as they were flying to Dubai. As per Irfan, the airlines tried to downgrade his seating class, despite him having a confirmed ticket.

He subsequently took to Twitter while tagging the airline's official Twitter handle and wrote, "Today, I was travelling to Dubai from Mumbai by Vistara Flight UK-201. At the check-in counter, I had a very bad experience, Vistara was involuntarily downgrading my ticket class which was a confirmed booking."

He continued, "I was made to wait one and half an hour at the counter for a resolution. Along with me, my wife, my 8 month old infact and 5 years old child also had to go through this."

Irfan also revealed that the ground staff present at the scene was rude towards Irfan and his family, and the same problems occurred with some other passengers as well.

"The ground staff were rude and giving various excuses. Infact, couple of passengers also had to go through the same experience. I don't understand why they oversold the flight and how is this even approved by the management? I would request the conncerned authorities to take meediate action on these incidents so that no one has to go through the same experience as I did," read his tweet further.

After the complaint from Irfan, former Indian opener and cricket expert Aakash Chopra also replied to the pacer's statement, as he added, "Hey @airvistara, totally unexpected from you." Irfan then replied to Chopra's take, revealing that all this happened despite the fact that he was carrying his 8-month-old baby in his arms.

Specially after seeing infant in my arms too. August 24, 2022

"Specially after seeing infant in my arms too," read Irfan Pathan's reply.

He might have been travelling to Dubai for the Asia Cup 2022, as the tournament gets underway on August 27, Saturday, with Sri Lanka facing off against Afghanistan, while Team India open their campaign with a meeting against arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday.