Watch: Virat Kohli and Babar Azam shake hands ahead of the all important match between India-Pakistan

The members of the Men in Blue landed in UAE on Wednesday (August 24) and hit the field straightaway.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 24, 2022, 09:48 PM IST

Four days before the start of the much-awaited Asia Cup 2022, Team India had their first practice session under the watchful eyes of VVS Laxman. The members of the Men in Blue landed in UAE on Wednesday (August 24) and hit the field straightaway. As the players landed in the Dubai stadium, they met their counterparts at the venue.

READ: 5 top bowlers who will not be part of the upcoming Asia cup 2022

Indian players got to mingle with players of other teams as well when they went for the practice sessions. Indian players caught up with Afghan and Pakistani stars and exchanged pleasantries as well.

These players included former India captain Virat Kohli, who will be under focus for his batting form, especially when India plays Pakistan in their first match of the tournament on August 28, 2022.'

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli was seen catching up with Rashid Khan in a video shared by BCCI on their official social media. In the same video, Kohli is later seen shaking hands and exchanging greetings with Pakistani skipper Babar Azam.

Yuzvendra Chahal and Hardik Pandya were also seen chatting with Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi in the video.

Last month, Babar had backed Kohli to return to form after a string of below-par scores. The former India captain came up with a heartfelt response for the Pakistan captain and wrote: "Thank you. Keep shining and rising. Wish you all the best.”

READ: VVS Laxman joins Team India as interim Head Coach for Asia Cup 2022

 The former skipper will make his comeback in India's opening game of the tournament against Pakistan, to be played on August 28. The two teams will square off for the first time since the 2021 T20 World Cup.

