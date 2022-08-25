Asia Cup 2022: Virat Kohli gears up comeback, smacks Jadeja-Chahal for big hits, video viral

Virat Kohli

Rohit Sharma-led Indian team completed their first training session in Dubai on Wednesday, as they gear up to take on Pakistan in their first match of Asia Cup 2022. The high-octane clash will take place on Sunday, August 28, and it seems Team India players are leaving no stone unturned to take revenge for last year's 10-wicket defeat in the T20I World Cup.

The match against Pakistan will mark the comeback of Virat Kohli, who will also play in the 100th T20I of his career. Having struggled for runs throughout 2022, the 33-year-old will be eager to rediscover his golden touch.

Kohli has been rested for India's limited overs series against West Indies and Zimbabwe, and he was spotted sweating it out in the nets during India's first training session in Dubai.

The talismanic batsman looked in great shape as he connected well to the ball, and dispatched some big hits while facing the likes of Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Yuzvendra Chahal.

Watch:

Kohli's barren spell with the bat has been a troublesome factor for Team India ahead of the ICC T20I World Cup, and everyone including the fans, will be hoping that he can find his groove during Asia Cup.

Earlier in IPL 2022, he managed just one fifty in 16 matches, while he could only muster up a best score of 20 runs, in six innings during India's tour of England.

The Delhi-born batter will be looking to put all of that behind him, and indeed Kohli looked in good spirits after his break from cricket. The BCCI on Wednesday shared a video of the Indian players meeting Afghanistan and Pakistani players, and Kohli can be seen greeting Babar Azam in the video.