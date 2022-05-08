CSK vs DC: Can MS Dhoni's side qualify for playoffs of IPL 2022?

Chennai Super Kings will have to win all their remaining games with big margins

Chennai Super Kings come face to face against Delhi Capitals on Sunday evening at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, with their hopes of making it through to the playoffs of IPL 2022 hanging by a thread.

The ongoing campaign hasn't been a great one for Chennai Super Kings, with just three wins from 10 games, they occupy the ninth place in IPL standings.

A captaincy debacle that saw Ravindra Jadeja take over the reins from MS Dhoni just two days ahead of CSK's first match of the season saw the all-rounder crumble a bit under pressure, as he was unable to bring his A-game to the league this term.

Subsequently, after a stretch of disappointing results, MS Dhoni was announced as the captain once again, as Jadeja relinquished the top job to focus on his personal form.

However, mathematically CSK are still in the race to reach the playoffs of IPL 2022, however, they will need plenty of favours from other teams.

Can CSK qualify for the playoffs of IPL 2022?

With four games in hand before the end of the season, including tonight's mouth-watering clash against the Delhi Capitals, MS Dhoni's team will have to win all of their upcoming games to have any hopes of reaching the playoffs.

Indeed if CSK can win all of their remaining games, they can still reach the magical figure of 14 points. There's a catch though, Chennai Super Kings will have to win all of their remaining matches with big margins, to bolster their net run rate (NRR), which could come handy down the road.

They will also have to rely on teams such as Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders to win all of their remaining games against the top four teams.

Here's what CSK's road ahead looks like:

May 12 - vs MI, 7.30 pm IST at Wankhede

May 15 - vs GT, 3.30 pm IST at Wankhede

May 20 - vs RR, 7.30 pm IST at Brabourne