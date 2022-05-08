IPL 2022: Why Ravindra Jadeja isn't playing for CSK against DC?

Ravindra Jadeja isn't playing for CSK against Delhi Capitals due to an injury

Former Chennai Super Kings skipper Ravindra Jadeja wasn't named in the playing XI of CSK, for their crucial must-win game against Delhi Capitals, at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai, on Sunday evening.

With CSK needing to win all four of their remaining games, Jadeja won't feature in the match against Delhi Capitals because of an injury issue to the all-rounder.

Skipper MS Dhoni informed after the toss that Jadeja misses out because of an injury, however, he didn't elaborate, on what kind of injury it is, and how long will Jadeja be out of contention.

Shivam Dube has replaced Jadeja in the playing XI, while Dwayne Bravo also makes his return to the team, and he replaces Dwaine Pretorius.

On the other hand, Delhi skipper Rishabh Pant won the toss and chose to bowl first. DC have also made two changes to the team, Mandeep Singh and Lalit Yadav make way for KS Bharat and Axar Patel, the latter returns from an injury issue himself.

Here's how the two teams are lining up today:

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, MS Dhoni(w/c), Shivam Dube, Dwayne Bravo, Maheesh Theekshana, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary

Delhi Capitals: David Warner, Srikar Bharat, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Ripal Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Anrich Nortje