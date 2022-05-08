IPL 2022: Can Rishabh Pant led DC qualify for playoffs if they lose against CSK?

Delhi Capitals face Chennai Super Kings in a must-win game on Sunday

Rishabh Pant led Delhi Capitals will face off against his mentor MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, on Sunday evening. Ahead of this game, Delhi have hardly had the ideal preparation as there was a covid positive case in their camp again.

On the other hand, opener Prithvi Shaw was also hospitalised due to fever, which means he will take no part in the match against CSK.

Thus, with Delhi facing a tough challenge in Chennai, we take a look at the Rishabh Pant led team's chances of qualifying for the playoffs of IPL 2022, if they were to lose against CSK tonight.

Can Delhi Capitals qualify for IPL 2022 playoffs if they lose to CSK?

Delhi Capitals currently occupy fifth place on the league standings. They have 10 points from as many games, heading into the clash versus CSK. If Rishabh Pant and Co win all of their remaining games, they can reach up to a total of 18 points, which should be enough for them to seal a place in the playoffs of IPL 2022.

However should they lose to CSK, then Delhi will have to hope for favours from other teams and win all of their remaining three games as well. Such a scenario would see them reach a total of 16 points, which could be enough to seal a berth in the playoffs, however, the net run rate (NRR) could also come into play.

Currently, Delhi have a net run rate of +0.641 which is second best after league leaders Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) so that's a major boost for the team.

Here's what the road ahead looks like for Delhi Capitals:

May 11 - RR vs DC - 7:30 PM (DY Patil Stadium)

May 16 - PBKS vs DC - 7:30 PM (DY Patil Stadium)

May 21 - MI vs DC - 7:30 PM (Wankhede Stadium)