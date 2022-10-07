AUS vs WI 2nd T20I Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Australia vs West Indies match in Brisbane

AUS vs WI 2nd T20I Dream11 prediction

After beating West Indies in a thrilling contest in the previous match, Australia will host the Caribbean side in the second and final T20I of the series.

Aaron Finch's men prevailed by three wickets in the first T20I, and thus will be looking to seal the series in Gabba, while Nicholas Pooran and Co will hope to pull themselves level.

The hosts had lost their previous series to India, but they will hope to tame the West Indies, and Finch's side will also play against England, before their final warmup match against India ahead of the World Cup.

READ| 'Ball boy is better fielder': Fans brutally troll Indian players for dropped catches, watch video

Dream11 Prediction – AUS vs WI 2nd T20I

Keeper – Nicholas Pooran

Batsmen – David Warner (c), Mitchell Marsh, Brandon King, Rovman Powell

All-rounders – Glenn Maxwell, Jason Holder

Bowlers – Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Alzarri Joseph, Odean Smith

READ| IND vs SA: Watch Deepak Chahar at his hilarious best as Murali Karthik offers toss update

AUS vs WI 2nd T20I Probable Playing XIs

Australia: David Warner, Cameron Green, Aaron Finch (c), Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa and Josh Hazlewood.

West Indies: Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles (wk), Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran (c), Rovman Powell, Raymon Reifer, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Akeal Hosein, Odean Smith and Yannic Cariah.

AUS vs WI 2nd T20I My Dream11 team

Nicholas Pooran, David Warner (c), Mitchell Marsh, Brandon King, Rovman Powell, Glenn Maxwell, Jason Holder, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Alzarri Joseph, Odean Smith

READ| IND vs SA: Memes galore as fans react to Team India's 9-run loss against South Africa

AUS vs WI 2nd T20I Match Details

AUS vs WI 2nd T20I is scheduled to start at 01:40 PM IST on Friday, October 7 at the Gabba in Brisbane. The live-action will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network channels. The live streaming will be available on the SonyLiv app and website.

Squads

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Matthew Wade (wk), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Tim David, Daniel Sams, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Steven Smith, Sean Abbott, Josh Inglis, Cameron Green.

West Indies: Nicholas Pooran (c & wk), Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Johnson Charles, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Odean Smith, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy, Sheldon Cottrell, Raymon Reifer, Kyle Mayers, Yannic Cariah, Shamarh Brooks.