Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

AUS vs WI 2nd T20I Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Australia vs West Indies match in Brisbane

AUS vs WI 2nd T20I Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for Australia vs West Indies 2nd T20I at the Gabba in Brisbane.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 07, 2022, 09:35 AM IST

AUS vs WI 2nd T20I Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Australia vs West Indies match in Brisbane
AUS vs WI 2nd T20I Dream11 prediction

After beating West Indies in a thrilling contest in the previous match, Australia will host the Caribbean side in the second and final T20I of the series. 

Aaron Finch's men prevailed by three wickets in the first T20I, and thus will be looking to seal the series in Gabba, while Nicholas Pooran and Co will hope to pull themselves level. 

The hosts had lost their previous series to India, but they will hope to tame the West Indies, and Finch's side will also play against England, before their final warmup match against India ahead of the World Cup.

READ| 'Ball boy is better fielder': Fans brutally troll Indian players for dropped catches, watch video 

Dream11 Prediction – AUS vs WI 2nd T20I

Keeper – Nicholas Pooran

Batsmen – David Warner (c), Mitchell Marsh, Brandon King, Rovman Powell

All-rounders – Glenn Maxwell, Jason Holder

Bowlers – Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Alzarri Joseph, Odean Smith

READ| IND vs SA: Watch Deepak Chahar at his hilarious best as Murali Karthik offers toss update

AUS vs WI 2nd T20I Probable Playing XIs

Australia: David Warner, Cameron Green, Aaron Finch (c), Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa and Josh Hazlewood.

West Indies: Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles (wk), Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran (c), Rovman Powell, Raymon Reifer, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Akeal Hosein, Odean Smith and Yannic Cariah.

AUS vs WI 2nd T20I My Dream11 team

Nicholas Pooran, David Warner (c), Mitchell Marsh, Brandon King, Rovman Powell, Glenn Maxwell, Jason Holder, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Alzarri Joseph, Odean Smith

READ| IND vs SA: Memes galore as fans react to Team India's 9-run loss against South Africa

AUS vs WI 2nd T20I Match Details

AUS vs WI 2nd T20I is scheduled to start at 01:40 PM IST on Friday, October 7 at the Gabba in Brisbane. The live-action will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network channels. The live streaming will be available on the SonyLiv app and website. 

Squads

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Matthew Wade (wk), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Tim David, Daniel Sams, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Steven Smith, Sean Abbott, Josh Inglis, Cameron Green.

West Indies: Nicholas Pooran (c & wk), Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Johnson Charles, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Odean Smith, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy, Sheldon Cottrell, Raymon Reifer, Kyle Mayers, Yannic Cariah, Shamarh Brooks.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Raksha Bandhan 2022: Shah Rukh-Aishwarya, Ranveer-Priyanka, most relatable on-screen brother-sister jodis
Viral Photos of the Day: Rashmika Mandanna charms in white casual tee, Kartik Aaryan poses for paps
Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Save up to 57% on THESE Samsung smartphones; check offers
Happy Birthday Ranbir Kapoor: Brahmastra to Rockstar, a look at actor's blockbuster films
Amid Kamaal R Khan's arrest, here are 6 controversial statements made by self-proclaimed critic
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 475 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for October 7
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.