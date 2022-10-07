IND vs SA: Watch Deepak Chahar at his hilarious best as Murali Karthik offers toss update

Deepak Chahar

Shikhar Dhawan-led Team India suffered a 9-run defeat at the hands of South Africa in the first ODI in Lucknow on Thursday. Sanju Samson's unbeaten 86-run inning went in vain as the Proteas took a 1-0 lead in the ODI series.

The start of the match was delayed due to rain and after a lengthy delay, the match finally got underway, albeit it was reduced to 40 overs per side. As Murali Karthik came out to conduct the toss Team India pacer Deepak Chahar came up with a hilarious gesture that is now going viral all over social media.

Dhawan won the toss and chose to bowl as Karthik chatted with both the skippers and informed the toss update but after this, Chahar suddenly appeared behind Karthik and stood in behind, looking directly at the cameras.

Talking about the match, Dhawan and Co came ever so close to the required target but fell agonisingly short of the same. Earlier, Quinton de Kock's 48 runs inning 54 balls, followed by Heinrich Klaasen's unbeaten 74-run knock, alongside David Miller's masterful 75-run inning powered the Proteas to a massive total of 249/4.

Shardul Thakur was the pick of the bowlers as he managed to register two scalps.

During the chase, the Men in Blue lost both Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill early, but Shreyas Iyer's fifty kept the hosts in the contest. Samson's 86-run effort ensured that the Indian side kept fighting until the end, but they didn't have enough gas in the tank.