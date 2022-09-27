Search icon
'Face of world cricket': Fans thrilled as Virat Kohli's poster in Melbourne before T20 World Cup goes viral

Indian cricket fans couldn't keep calm as Virat Kohli's poster in Melbourne ahead of T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia went viral on social media.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 27, 2022, 04:50 PM IST

'Face of world cricket': Fans thrilled as Virat Kohli's poster in Melbourne before T20 World Cup goes viral
Virat Kohli's poster in Melbourne takes internet by storm

Virat Kohli's fandom knows no boundaries. Being one of the most senior players in the Indian team, he is the face of Team India, and thus it comes as no surprise that he will be part of the promotion campaign of the T20 World Cup 2022. 

Earlier, a video of Rishabh Pant starring in a promo for the T20 World Cup had gone crazy viral, and more recently, a poster of Virat Kohli in Melbourne has caught the eyes of netizens. 

Virat's poster in Melbourne ahead of the T20 World Cup has gone crazy viral on social media and fans simply couldn't keep calm after spotting the same. 

While some lauded Kohli as the 'face of world cricket', others were thrilled to see the former Indian skipper's poster in Melbourne.

Check how fans reacted to Virat Kohli's poster in Melbourne:

Team India are all set to open their account in the World Cup against Pakistan on October 23 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

Preparations at the venue are already underway and since India and Pakistan have already played each other twice before at the Asia Cup 2022, the World Cup match is likely to settle matters between the two historic rivals. 

