India vs South Africa T20I series: Live streaming, squads, venues; all you need to know

Team India

After beating Australia following a stunning 2-1 comeback series win, Team India face another uphill task as they gear up to take on Temba Bavuma's South Africa. The Proteas had earlier toured the subcontinent in June, with the series ending 2-2 after the final match was washed out.

Rohit Sharma and Co will be hoping to keep up their winning momentum after a lacklustre show in the Asia Cup 2022. Elsewhere, South Africa come into the series on the back of four consecutive wins in their past five T20I games.

This will be the third time India and South Africa face off against each other in the year 2022, and the Men in Blue will hope to set their record straight against the high-flying visitors.

The first match of the T20I series will be played in Trivandrum on Wednesday, September 25. Team India have already landed in the city, and they received a rousing reception upon their arrival.

Ahead of the India vs South Africa T20I series, here's all you need to know

Schedule of India vs South Africa T20I series

1st T20I – September 28, Wednesday – 7 PM – Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram

2nd T20I – October 2, Sunday – 7 PM – Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati

3rd T20I – October 4, Tuesday – 7 PM – Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore

Team India's squad

Mohammed Shami had been named in India's squad, however, he has not recovered from Covid, so Umesh Yadav will continue to deputise in his place. Shahbaz Ahmed is likely to be added to the India squad since Hardik Pandya has been rested for the T20I series, whereas Deepak Hooda's back spasms have ruled him out, so Shreyas Iyer is likely to replace him.

Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah

South Africa's squad

Temba Bavuma (C), Quinton De Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Rilee Rossouw, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Bjorn Fortuin, Marco Jansen, Andile Phehlukwayo

How to watch India vs South Africa T20I series live on television in India?

India vs South Africa T20I series will be broadcasted live on television on Star Sports Network channels in India.

How to watch India vs South Africa T20I series live streaming in India?

India vs South Africa T20I series can be live streamed on the Disney+Hostar app in India.