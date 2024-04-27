Lok Sabha Polls 2024: PM Modi attacks Congress for questioning EVMs integrity

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that the Congress should apologise to the country for questioning the integrity of the EVMs.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the Congress should apologise to the country for doubting the integrity of the electronic voting machines (EVMs).

Speaking at an election rally here, he also said Goa was a model of the BJP ''saturation approach'' to the implementation of the central government's schemes, which was true secularism and means of doing social justice.

Congress lied about EVMs and tried to instigate people, but the Supreme Court has held in its recent ruling that there was nothing wrong with EVMs, the prime minister said, adding that Congress should apologise to the country for its stand.

"Goa is a model of the BJP's saturation approach (to welfare scheme) which has benefited farmers, the poor, fisherfolk, women. Modi lives to fulfill your dreams and aspirations," he said,

The coastal state is the land of patriots and known for its magnificent temples and churches, Modi added.

The 2024 elections are a fight between the NDA's ideology which seeks to fulfill aspirations of citizens and the INDIA bloc which works with selfish motives to protect their families, the prime minister said.

(This story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)