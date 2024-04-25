Kareena Kapoor's biggest flop was copied from Hollywood classic, delayed for years, actors didn't promote it, earned...

Late filmmaker Satish Kaushik's romantic drama, Milenge Milenge, went on floors in 2004, but the film was released in 2010 to overwhelmingly negative reviews from the critics and the masses.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is regarded as one of the biggest lady superstars in Bollywood. Hailing from the Kapoors-the first family of Indian cinema, Kareena is the daughter of Randhir Kapoor and Babita, sister of Karisma Kapoor. Kareena's elder sister, Karisma (also known as Lolo), became the first woman in Kapoors to work in films. Kareena got inspired by her sister and decided to follow in her footsteps and work in Bollywood. Kareena made her Bollywood debut with Abhishek Bachchan in JP Dutta's Refugee (2001).

In the career of 23 years, Kareena has starred in some major hits and even all-time blockbusters. Kareena has also delivered many duds, but none of them could be a bigger embarrassment for her than Milenge Milenge. We will discuss Kareena's biggest flop, a film that even she refused to promote it.

Milenge Milenge: The film that was ignored by the lead star cast

Directed by Satish Kaushik, and produced by Boney Kapoor, the romantic comedy Milenge Milenge was largely copied from Hollywood's classic Serendipity (2001). The movie starred Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor in the lead. Reportedly, Kareena suggested Shahid for the film. The film went on floors in 2004 and was originally scheduled for December 23, 2005. However, the movie was released in 2010.

Reportedly, the film was delayed for 6 years because of the personal problems of Satish, the financial problems of Boney, the 2004 Tsunami and the casting issues. During the making of Jab We Met, the couple broke up, and when this film's production was completed, the actors were reportedly not ready to dub for the film. In 2009, the director announced that both actors completed their dubbing.

Milenge Milenge was touted as the next Jab We Met

During the promotion of Milenge Milenge, the main lead stepped back, and the producer marketed the film without them. The makers came up with promos stating 'that they are back and together' after Jab We Met. This promotional strategy upset Kareena, who was dating Saif Ali Khan.

Satish Kaushik was upset with Shahid?

Late filmmaker and actor Satish Kaushik was reportedly upset with Milenge Milenge's leads, especially Shahid, for ignoring the film during promotions. In an interview, Satish said, "He (Shahid) didn't believe in Milenge Milenge and look at the kind of appreciation the boy is fetching. He is so loveable in the film and is being liked by all who are seeing it. Main pehle bolta yeh sab toh lagta that I am trying to gain mileage and flattering him into promoting the film. But now I am just reiterating what the audience and critics are saying. There was no point in doing that. Being someone who started off so young with me five years back, Shahid should have reached out to me and offered all his support." Satish also confirmed that he re-shot some portions of the film.

Box office collection of Milenge Milenge

Made on the reported budget of Rs 12 crore, the film grossed Rs 8 crore in India. The film grossed Rs 12.62 crores in its lifetime, making it the biggest flop of Kareena's career. After Milenge Milenge, Chameli is the second-biggest flop of Kareena. Although the 2003 movie grossed less than Milenge Milenge, but Chameli grossed Rs 2 crores more than its reported budget.