Kareena Kapoor's biggest flop was copied from Hollywood classic, delayed for years, actors didn't promote it, earned...

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet Indian genius who is not from IIT, IIM, IIIT, NIT, was hired for record-breaking salary package of...

Lyricist Raj Shekhar talks about writers' rights in Bollywood, says Indians won't strike like in Hollywood | Exclusive

Meet twins who studied for 10 hours daily to clear JEE Main 2024 in first attempt, one got 100 percentile and other...

Rekha gets emotional, cries and hugs Richa Chadha after watching Heeramandi

Bihar: 6 killed, many injured in massive fire at Patna hotel

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet Indian genius who is not from IIT, IIM, IIIT, NIT, was hired for record-breaking salary package of...

Lyricist Raj Shekhar talks about writers' rights in Bollywood, says Indians won't strike like in Hollywood | Exclusive

Meet twins who studied for 10 hours daily to clear JEE Main 2024 in first attempt, one got 100 percentile and other...

Benefits of eating eggs for breakfast

8 biggest birds in the world

7 foods that reduce body heat

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

See inside pics: Malayalam star Aparna Das' dreamy wedding with Manjummel Boys actor Deepak Parambol

In pics: Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Rekha, Neetu Kapoor attend grand premiere of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi

Karnataka Horror: Congress Leader's Daughter Stabbed To Death On College Campus In Hubballi

Manipur: Firing At Polling Booth, Voters Run For Cover | Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Israel Launches Missile Attack on Iran's Isfahan In Response To Iranian Assault | Breaking News

Lyricist Raj Shekhar talks about writers' rights in Bollywood, says Indians won't strike like in Hollywood | Exclusive

This actor is charging Rs 20 crore for few-minute cameo in Kalki 2898 AD, being paid more than Deepika, Amitabh, Disha

Kareena Kapoor's biggest flop was copied from Hollywood classic, delayed for years, actors didn't promote it, earned...

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Kareena Kapoor's biggest flop was copied from Hollywood classic, delayed for years, actors didn't promote it, earned...

Late filmmaker Satish Kaushik's romantic drama, Milenge Milenge, went on floors in 2004, but the film was released in 2010 to overwhelmingly negative reviews from the critics and the masses.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Apr 25, 2024, 04:26 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

article-main
Kareena Kapoor in Milenge Milenge
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Kareena Kapoor Khan is regarded as one of the biggest lady superstars in Bollywood. Hailing from the Kapoors-the first family of Indian cinema, Kareena is the daughter of Randhir Kapoor and Babita, sister of Karisma Kapoor. Kareena's elder sister, Karisma (also known as Lolo), became the first woman in Kapoors to work in films. Kareena got inspired by her sister and decided to follow in her footsteps and work in Bollywood. Kareena made her Bollywood debut with Abhishek Bachchan in JP Dutta's Refugee (2001). 

In the career of 23 years, Kareena has starred in some major hits and even all-time blockbusters. Kareena has also delivered many duds, but none of them could be a bigger embarrassment for her than Milenge Milenge. We will discuss Kareena's biggest flop, a film that even she refused to promote it. 

Milenge Milenge: The film that was ignored by the lead star cast

Directed by Satish Kaushik, and produced by Boney Kapoor, the romantic comedy Milenge Milenge was largely copied from Hollywood's classic Serendipity (2001). The movie starred Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor in the lead. Reportedly, Kareena suggested Shahid for the film. The film went on floors in 2004 and was originally scheduled for December 23, 2005. However, the movie was released in 2010. 

Reportedly, the film was delayed for 6 years because of the personal problems of Satish, the financial problems of Boney, the 2004 Tsunami and the casting issues. During the making of Jab We Met, the couple broke up, and when this film's production was completed, the actors were reportedly not ready to dub for the film. In 2009, the director announced that both actors completed their dubbing. 

Milenge Milenge was touted as the next Jab We Met

During the promotion of Milenge Milenge, the main lead stepped back, and the producer marketed the film without them. The makers came up with promos stating 'that they are back and together' after Jab We Met. This promotional strategy upset Kareena, who was dating Saif Ali Khan. 

Satish Kaushik was upset with Shahid?

Late filmmaker and actor Satish Kaushik was reportedly upset with Milenge Milenge's leads, especially Shahid, for ignoring the film during promotions. In an interview, Satish said, "He (Shahid) didn't believe in Milenge Milenge and look at the kind of appreciation the boy is fetching. He is so loveable in the film and is being liked by all who are seeing it. Main pehle bolta yeh sab toh lagta that I am trying to gain mileage and flattering him into promoting the film. But now I am just reiterating what the audience and critics are saying. There was no point in doing that. Being someone who started off so young with me five years back, Shahid should have reached out to me and offered all his support." Satish also confirmed that he re-shot some portions of the film. 

Box office collection of Milenge Milenge

Made on the reported budget of Rs 12 crore, the film grossed Rs 8 crore in India. The film grossed Rs 12.62 crores in its lifetime, making it the biggest flop of Kareena's career. After Milenge Milenge, Chameli is the second-biggest flop of Kareena. Although the 2003 movie grossed less than Milenge Milenge, but Chameli grossed Rs 2 crores more than its reported budget.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet woman, who left medical career to crack UPSC exam, became IAS officer in first attempt with AIR...

Kareena Kapoor's biggest flop was copied from Hollywood classic, delayed for years, actors didn't promote it, earned...

DC vs GT, IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Innovative Leadership in Technology: The story of Abhishek Shende

Jammu and Kashmir: Govt employee shot dead by terrorists in Rajouri

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

See inside pics: Malayalam star Aparna Das' dreamy wedding with Manjummel Boys actor Deepak Parambol

In pics: Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Rekha, Neetu Kapoor attend grand premiere of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi

Streaming This Week: Crakk, Tillu Square, Ranneeti, Dil Dosti Dilemma, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

From Salman Khan to Shah Rukh Khan: Actors who de-aged for films before Amitabh Bachchan in Kalki 2898 AD

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement