Nagaland Board class 10, 12 Result 2024: NBSE, HSLC, HSSLC results declared, direct link here

Nagaland Board class 10, 12 Result 2024 declared: Nagaland Board HSLC, HSSLC class 10, 12 results are available on the official website of Nagaland Board at nbsenl.edu.in.

Nagaland Board Result 2024 DECLARED: Nagaland Board of School Education has released the results of NBSE Class 10th, and 12th today (April 26, 2024). Nagaland Board HSLC, HSSLC class 10, 12 results are available on the official website of Nagaland Board at nbsenl.edu.in. Nagaland Board Class 10 exams were held from February 13 to February 23, 2024, and Class 12 exams were conducted from February 12 to March 6, 2024. Nagaland Board Class 10 results overall pass percentage is 71.87%.

NBSE 12th Science: Narola Imsong secured 96.20%

NBSE 12th Arts: Keletsole Mekro secured 97.40%

NBSE 12th Commerce: Satyam Kumar Jaiswal secured 98.40%

Official websites to check Nagaland Board Class 10 results

nbsenl.edu.in

Nagaland Board HSLC and HSSLC results in 2024: Steps to check results online: