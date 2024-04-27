Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

'There were days when I didn't want to probably live': Adhyayan Suman opens up on rough patch in his career

This low-budget film with no star is 2024's highest-grossing Indian film; beat Fighter, Shaitaan, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Bollywood's biggest film had 5 star kids, Rs 250-cr budget, #BoycottBollywood killed it, director went in hiding, now...

IPL 2024: Jonny Bairstow, Shashank Singh special power Punjab Kings to record run-chase against KKR

DNA TV Show: Why Supreme Court rejected pleas seeking 100% EVM-VVPAT verification

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This low-budget film with no star is 2024's highest-grossing Indian film; beat Fighter, Shaitaan, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Bollywood's biggest film had 5 star kids, Rs 250-cr budget, #BoycottBollywood killed it, director went in hiding, now...

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 2 Highlights: Phase 2 Of Lok Sabha Polls Recorded Voter Turnout Of 63%

5 famous dishes in India introduced by Mughals

Highest successful IPL run-chases

AI imagines Sachin Tendulkar acting in iconic films

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

See inside pics: Malayalam star Aparna Das' dreamy wedding with Manjummel Boys actor Deepak Parambol

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 2 Highlights: Phase 2 Of Lok Sabha Polls Recorded Voter Turnout Of 63%

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Star Sodhi (Gurucharan Singh) Goes Missing, Father Files Complaint

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 2 Uttar Pradesh: Ground Report And Analysis Of Noida And Ghaziabad

This low-budget film with no star is 2024's highest-grossing Indian film; beat Fighter, Shaitaan, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Bollywood's biggest film had 5 star kids, Rs 250-cr budget, #BoycottBollywood killed it, director went in hiding, now...

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Gurucharan Singh goes missing, his father lodges missing complaint: Report

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Bollywood's biggest film had 5 star kids, Rs 250-cr budget, #BoycottBollywood killed it, director went in hiding, now...

The biggest period drama in Bollywood had a Rs 250-crore budget with seven superstars but was never made

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Apr 27, 2024, 06:08 AM IST

article-main
The announcement poster of Takht
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

February 2020 seems like a lifetime ago to most people. It was just four years ago (technically) but there is a whole pandemic and much more in between. For the Hindi film industry, this phase also included the #BoycottBollywood trend that came and went but caused a few casualties (shelved films) along the way. One of them was supposed to be the biggest multi-starrer Bollywood had ever seen.

Bollywood’s biggest film that had Rs 250-crore budget and seven superstars

In February 2020, Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions announced the director’s ambitious project – Takht. The period drama was supposed to follow the rivalry of brothers Aurangzeb and Dara Shikoh and boasted of a slam dunk cast. Apart from Vicky Kaushal and Ranveer Singh as the two Mughals, the film also starred Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, and Anil Kapoor in the main roles, apart from Bhumi Pednekar. The announcement was done with a release date teaser, featuring Vicky and Ranveer’s voices. The film, which was said to be mounted on a massive Rs 250-crore budget, was slated for release on December 24, 2021.

Why Takht suffered due to #BoycottBollywood

In June 2020, the sudden death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput changed the landscape of Bollywood for months to come. While the death has since been ruled a suicide, wild conspiracy theories and allegations of ostracization brought Karan Johar to the front and centre as a target of trolls. The #BoycottBollywood trend began as a backlash against nepotism in the industry and soon became a tool to target every ‘star kid’ or ‘insider’. Unwittingly, Johar became the face of it all. The filmmaker quit Twitter irked by the harassment and went incognito for some time.

This, combined by the lockdowns due to Covid-19, affected the production of Takht. The film was supposed to go on floors in 2020 but that entire year was wasted, and the film could never get back on track. The presence of star kids in Takht also irked many 'commenters'. Karan Johar moved to directing Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, which released in 2023 to grad success at the box office.

Will Takht ever be made?

Karan Johar has mentioned on more than one occasion that Takht has not been shelved but just delayed. While promoting Rocky Aur Rani in 2023, the director said in interviews that he intends to get Takht back on track after Rocky Aur Rani. However, there has been no movement in that direction so far. The fate of the period epic remains uncertain.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

'Baagh Ka Kareja' song from Manoj Bajpayee’s Bhaiyya Ji pitches him as mass hero, fans say 'poora UP, Bihar hila dega'

Manisha Koirala says first visit to Heeramandi set left her nervous, shaking: 'Sanjay asked me to go home' | Exclusive

Rekha gets emotional, cries and hugs Richa Chadha after watching Heeramandi

Ankiti Bose Case: Court orders stay on posting defamatory content against former Zilingo CEO

Meet Indian genius who is not from IIT, IIM, IIIT, NIT, was hired for record-breaking salary package of...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

See inside pics: Malayalam star Aparna Das' dreamy wedding with Manjummel Boys actor Deepak Parambol

In pics: Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Rekha, Neetu Kapoor attend grand premiere of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi

Streaming This Week: Crakk, Tillu Square, Ranneeti, Dil Dosti Dilemma, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement