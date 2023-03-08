Search icon
Ranbir Kapoor calls boycott Bollywood campaign 'narrative of lies', says, 'aapko nahi dekhni film, mat dekho'

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar star Ranbir Kapoor says he finds the boycott Bollywood culture really stupid and silly

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 08, 2023, 08:18 PM IST

Ranbir Kapoor calls boycott Bollywood campaign 'narrative of lies', says, 'aapko nahi dekhni film, mat dekho'
Ranbir Kapoor/File Photo

Ranbir Kapoor has recently made a comeback to rom-com after almost 10 years with Luv Ranjan’s Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar and the fans are loving his character ‘mickey’ in the movie. While promoting his film, the actor talked about the boycott Bollywood trend and called it ‘narratives of lie’ in an interview.

In a recent conversation with News 18, Ranbir Kapoor opened up on the boycott culture and said, “There were certain media members during that period who were really going with the propaganda of boycott Bollywood and Bollywood is this and that, drugs and all of that, so I was like listen to our job is to entertain  you, if you don’t want to watch the film then don’t watch it, why are you starting a narrative of lies”

The actor continues to say, “It's not just the actors, there are so many people in the industry, why are you affecting their livelihood? If you don’t want to then don’t watch the film. So I found it really silly and stupid.”

Ranbir Kapoor became a dad last year in November. He and his wife-actor Alia Bhatt named their daughter Raha while sharing a picture of a Barcelona Jersey with their daughter’s name on it. The actor has been quite busy in the promotional activities for his movie Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar which also stars Shraddha Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia, Boney Kapoor, and comedian Anubhav Bassi in prominent roles. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have come together for the very first time for Luv Ranjan’s rom-com.

Other than this, Ranbir Kapoor also has Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal which is a gangster drama, starring Rashmika Mandana, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol in prominent roles. The film has completed the shoot and will hit the theatres on August 11. The actor will also be seen in Brahmastra 2 directed by Ayan Mukherji

