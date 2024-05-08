Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Made in Rs 4 crore, this film earned Rs 110 crore, is highest-grossing movie, its climax shocked everyone

RBI lifts ban on boarding of new customers on this bank's app after 6 months

Ujjain Lok Sabha constituency election 2024, MP: Know polling date, candidates and more

Meet one of India's self-made richest woman who built Rs 2225 crore company with just Rs 20000, her net worth is...

Bastar The Naxal Story OTT release: Here's when and where you can watch Vipul Shah, Adah Sharma's controversial film

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Made in Rs 4 crore, this film earned Rs 110 crore, is highest-grossing movie, its climax shocked everyone

Meet one of India's self-made richest woman who built Rs 2225 crore company with just Rs 20000, her net worth is...

Bastar The Naxal Story OTT release: Here's when and where you can watch Vipul Shah, Adah Sharma's controversial film

8 benefits of lactose free diet

8 smallest birds world across the world

8 most expensive Indian web series

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Alia Bhatt wears elegant saree made by 163 people over 1965 hours to Met Gala 2024, fans call her ‘princess Jasmine’

Jr NTR-Lakshmi Pranathi's 13th wedding anniversary: Here's how strangers became soulmates

Streaming This Week: Heeramandi, Shaitaan, Manjummel Boys, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Delhi Bomb Scare: Unattended Bag Found At Connaught Place Following Delhi School Bomb Threats

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Arvinder Singh Lovely Joins BJP Days After Quitting As Delhi Congress Chief

RCB Vs GT Highlights: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Defeat Gujarat Titans By 4 Wickets | IPL 2024

Made in Rs 4 crore, this film earned Rs 110 crore, is highest-grossing movie, its climax shocked everyone

Bastar The Naxal Story OTT release: Here's when and where you can watch Vipul Shah, Adah Sharma's controversial film

Meet actor, who was almost replaced from first film, cursed director, went on to do over 500 films, won National Awards

HomeBusiness

Business

RBI lifts ban on boarding of new customers on this bank's app after 6 months

RBI had imposed restrictions on the state-owned bank in October 2023 from onboarding new customers on its mobile app.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : May 08, 2024, 07:12 PM IST | Edited by : Prashant Tamta

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday allowed Bank of Baroda to onboard new customers through the 'Bob World' application, more than six months after it imposed restriction following material supervisory concerns. The RBI had imposed restriction on state-owned Bank of Baroda (BoB) on October 10, 2023 from onboarding new customers on its mobile app 'Bob World'.

"We wish to inform that the RBI, vide its letter dated May 8, 2024, conveyed to the bank its decision to lift the above mentioned restrictions on Bob World with immediate effect, as such the bank is free to onboard customers through Bob World application in accordance with the applicable guidelines and extant laws or regulations," the lender said in a regulatory filing.

The bank will now resume onboarding new customers on the Bob World application, it said, adding that it remains committed to ensure adherence and compliance of regulatory guidelines. Last week, the RBI had lifted restrictions on Bajaj Finance on sanctioning and disbursal of loans through eCOM and Insta EMI Card.

Earlier, the RBI had imposed restriction on Kotak Mahindra Bank from onboarding new customers via online and mobile banking platforms and to stop issuing fresh credit cards with immediate effect following scrutiny.

READ | Meet man, whose company is backed by MS Dhoni, set to open gigafactory this year in...

In December 2020, the RBI had barred HDFC Bank from issuing new cards and launching new digital initiatives after repeated instances of technical outages. Following remedial action by HDFC Bank, the RBI partially lifted the ban on card issuances in August 2021. However, the ban on launching new technology initiatives was lifted in 2022.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet brother-sister duo who left high-paying jobs, built companies worth crores, they are inspired by...

DNA Exclusive: Inside scoop of Congress' plan to defeat Smriti Irani, retain Amethi

Salman Khan house firing case: Family of accused who died in custody moves High Court, alleges custodial torture, murder

Meet superstar who stole cars at age 13, was arrested, had no money, got first big role at 45, now worth Rs 130 crore

What is 'FLiRT', new Covid variant spreading in US; know its symptoms and more

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Alia Bhatt wears elegant saree made by 163 people over 1965 hours to Met Gala 2024, fans call her ‘princess Jasmine’

Jr NTR-Lakshmi Pranathi's 13th wedding anniversary: Here's how strangers became soulmates

Streaming This Week: Heeramandi, Shaitaan, Manjummel Boys, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Remember Ayesha Kapur? Michelle from Black, here's how actress, nutrition coach, entrepreneur looks after 19 years

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

MORE
Advertisement