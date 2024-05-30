Rs 50000 crore Rafale-M deal: India's strategic riposte to China's maritime expansion

The jets are expected to be delivered around three years after the contract is signed.

India is starting formal talks with France this week to buy 26 Rafale-Marine fighter jets, a deal worth over Rs 50,000 crore. The Navy wants these high-speed jets quickly for its two aircraft carriers because of the growing Chinese presence in the Indian Ocean.

Of the 26 Rafale-M fighters, the purchase includes 22 single-seat jets and four twin-seat trainers. This deal also covers associated equipment, weapons, simulators, spare parts, crew training, and logistic support. The jets are expected to be delivered around three years after the contract is signed.

A group of officials from the French government, aircraft maker Dassault, and weapon systems company Thales, among others, will arrive on May 30. They are coming for discussions with the contract negotiation committee set up by the Indian Defense Ministry.

The Navy currently has 40 out of the 45 MiG-29K/KUB jets it bought from Russia for $2 billion since 2009. These jets are used on its two aircraft carriers: the older INS Vikramaditya from Russia and the new, locally-built INS Vikrant. However, the MiG-29K jets have faced many issues, including poor maintenance over the years.

Additionally, the MiG-29K/KUB fleet has had significant maintenance issues, with many jets needing repairs after each deck landing due to damage to their on-board components. The Indian Navy has also complained that Russia failed to include all the agreed-upon features in the MiG-29Ks.



The INS Vikramaditya, a 45,000-ton aircraft carrier, can hold up to 20 MiG-29K fighters. The INS Vikrant, a 40,000-ton aircraft carrier, can accommodate 18 MiG-29K fighters.

Senior Indian Navy officials have stated that the Rafale-M jets are being brought in as a temporary solution. Over time, they will be supplemented and eventually replaced by the new, locally-developed twin-engine deck-based fighter (TEDBF), also called the light combat aircraft (Navy).

The Indian Navy is hopeful that the prototype of the TEDBF, being developed by the Aeronautical Development Agency and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, will be ready by 2026. They expect mass production to start by 2032. However, delays are common in such ambitious domestic projects.



The Rafale-M was chosen partly due to its many similarities with the 36 Rafale fighters already used by the Indian Air Force (IAF). Back in September 2016, India signed a deal with France to purchase these 36 Rafale jets for about 59,000 crore rupees. Dassault, the manufacturer of the Rafale jets, has also established a maintenance and training facility in Ambala. This facility can support the navy's new Rafale-M jets, helping to lower costs and speed up their deployment. Moreover, the Rafale and Rafale-M jets, both made in France, are very similar, sharing over 80% of their parts.

Although both Rafale models are identical in many respects, the maritime version has a longer, more reinforced nose and a strengthened undercarriage. Both versions are multirole fighter jets.

The Rafale M has several special modifications to make it suitable for aircraft carrier operations:

- Reinforced Undercarriage: This helps it handle the stress of landing on a carrier deck.

- Tail Hook: Used for arresting landings.

- Jump Strut Nosewheel: This wheel extends only during short takeoffs, including catapult launches.

- Built-in Ladder: Provides access to the cockpit from the carrier deck.

- Carrier-Based Microwave Landing System: Assists in landing on the carrier.

- New Fin-Tip Telemir System: Syncs the inertial navigation system with external equipment.

Additionally, the Rafale M is slightly heavier than the standard Rafale because of these added modifications.

Other differences include:

- Radar System: The Rafale M uses the Thales RBE2-M radar, optimized for maritime operations.

- Electronic Warfare Suite: It features the Thales SPECTRA system, also tailored for maritime use.

- Weapon Compatibility: The Rafale M can carry a wider variety of weapons, including anti-ship missiles and air-to-surface missiles.

How does Rafale compare to other fighter jets?

The Rafale is a twin-engine fighter jet with versions that can operate from both land bases and aircraft carriers.

Proven in Combat: According to Dassault Aviation, the Rafale has proven its effectiveness in combat situations in Afghanistan, Libya, Mali, Iraq, and Syria.

Advanced Technology: The Rafale is equipped with advanced avionics, radars, and weapon systems. It surpasses the capabilities of Pakistan's F-16s and even China's JF-20, a 5th generation stealth aircraft.

Smart Sensors: The Rafale features a range of smart and discrete sensors. Key among them is the Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radar, which is essential for any 4.5 generation combat jet. This radar improves situational awareness by detecting and tracking multiple targets earlier than older mechanical scanning radars.

Long Range and Powerful Weapons: The Rafale has a range of 3,700 km and is armed with advanced weapons. These include the Meteor beyond visual range air-to-air missile, the Scalp cruise missile, and the MICA weapons system, all made by the European missile manufacturer MBDA.

Disclaimer: The views expressed in the article are solely those of the author.

(The author is a Defence, Aerospace & Political Analyst based in Bengaluru. He is also Director of ADD Engineering Components, India, Pvt. Ltd, a subsidiary of ADD Engineering GmbH, Germany.)