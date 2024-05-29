Meet 90's star who could never become a hero, worked as comedian, villain, quit films after 21 flops; still worth...

Many artistes, who come to Mumbai with dreams in their eyes to become heroes, not always succeed in their fulfilling their dreams but still manage to make a name for themselves in the industry. One such actor, whose father wanted him to be a tailor, managed to become a popular villain, comedian, but couldn't become a hero.

The actor we are talking about, did many inconsequential roles in movies, all the while looking out for a suitable role as a leading man. He has worked in over 600 films and now his daughter has become one of the leading ladies of Bollywood. He is none other than Shakti Kapoor.

Shakti Kapoor was born in Delhi as Sunil Kapoor and his father ran a clothes shop in Cannaught Place. His father wanted him to be a tailor, however, he decided to become an actor and chased his dreams to lead a film. He started his Bollywood journey with movie Khel Khilari Ka (starring Darmendra and Hema Malini) in 1977 and then did some small roles to survive in the industry.

However, one car accident changed his life. After earning his first salary through an advertisement, Shakti Kapoor used that money to buy himself a car. While he was driving the car, a Mercedes rammed into his car causing immense damage. He revealed in an interview, "I was driving my Fiat on Bandra’s Linking Road when a Mercedes, in an attempt to overtake, rammed into my car, and my car moved to a corner.”

Angry Shakti Kapoor decided to confront the owner and revealed what happened next. "The moment the car’s door opened, I saw the person who was driving the Mercedes was none other than Feroz Khan. All my anger vanished looking at him, and I told him that I am an actor and I requested him to give me a chance in films. He said, ‘Ya, ya will see. What have you done to my car?’ and left. There was a crowd that gathered to see him,” he said.

Later that day, Shakti Kapoor visited writer KK Shukla's house who told him that he had suggested his name for a film but Feroz Khan is adamant to cast the person he had accident with as villain in his movie. KK Shukla told him, "Feroz Khan got scared, and he thought he would hit him. I want a villain like him who can scare people. He said I want that guy.” Listening to this, Shakti Kapoor revealed to KK Shukla that he was the man Feroz Khan had an accident with and this how, he got his breakthrough film.

Feroz Khan starred Shakti Kapoor in the movie Qurbaani as an antagonist which did wonders at box office. His next few films like Rocky, Himmatwala and Hero established him as a popular villain. Later in the 90s, he diversified to comic roles and starred in several hit films as a comedian like Inspector Bhinde in Insaaf, Prasad in Baap Numbri Beta Dus Numbri, Crime Master Gogo in Andaz Apna Apna, Batuknath in ChaalBaaz and as Goonga in Bol Radha Bol.

Though the actor became a star in 90s, he could never become a hero. The actor's last hit was in Main Tera Hero and after that, he gave 21 back to back flops including Love U Crazy Girl, Mumbai Can Dance Salaa, 2 Chehre, Kyaa Kool Hain Hum 3 and more and quit films in 2020. Since last 4 years, the actor has not been seen in any of the films.

Shakti Kapoor still lives a luxurious life and has a reported net worth of Rs 225 crore. Now his wife Shraddha Kapoor is ruling at the box office with her hits like Aashiqui 2, Stree and Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar and will be next seen in the much-anticipated sequel, Stree 2.

