Akash Ambani’s Reliance Jio launches new Jio AirFiber plans, 1000GB data, Netflix and more at just Rs…

Akash Ambani's Jio has launched new 3-month plans that come with OTT platforms such as Netflix, JioCinema, Disney + Hotstart and others.

Akash Ambani led Reliance Jio is the biggest telecom operator in India and it has revolutionized the telecom sector by launching a range of affordable data plans and devices. Akash Ambani took over the reins of Reliance Jio after India’s richest man Mukesh Ambani scaled the company to new heights. In the past few years, Akash Ambani led Reliance Jio has launched a few revolutionary products and one of them is Jio AirFiber. The Jio AirFiber service offers last mile connectivity to regions that are difficult to reach through physical connectivity. Initially, the Jio AirFiber was limited to just 8 cities. However in a short span of time, the company has expanded the service to more than 115 cities. Until now, the company was only offering long term plans with 6 months and 12 months of validity. To make long-term plans affordable for customers, the Jio has launched new 3-month plans that come with OTT platforms such as Netflix, JioCinema, Disney + Hotstart and others. The plans come with different speed options that users can pick as per their need.

The cheapest Jio AirFiber plan with 3-months validity is priced at Rs 1797. It gets 1000 gb of data at 30 mbps speed along with OTT subscriptions including JioCinema, Disney + Hotstar, Zee5 and SonyLIV and others. The 100 mbps is available with 1000 gb data and two options - Rs 2697 that comes with 14 OTT subscriptions and Rs 3597 that comes with 17 OTT plans. The company is also offering plans with 300 mbps, 500 mbps and 1 gbps speed.

Jio AirFiber is like a Jio Fiber without a physical connection. Subscribers to the service will get WiFi router for ubiquitous coverage in your home or business premise, 4K smart set top box and voice-active remote.

Jio AirFiber users get free access to the leading OTT apps. Users can also utilize this subscription and use the apps across any device of their choice such as TV, Laptop, Mobile or Tablet. Jio AirFiber subscription price in India starts at Rs 599 and the top of the line plan with 1000 mbps speed is priced at Rs 3999. The price of most plans are similar to the Jio AirFiber.