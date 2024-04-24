Meet actor, whose mega Bollywood debut got shelved, first film flopped, left Squid Game for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Twitter
This actor, whose first film flopped despite starring Kangana Ranaut, left Squid Game for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Riya Sharm

Updated : Apr 24, 2024, 01:23 PM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Rohed Khan (Image: Instagram)
Actors like Nora Fatehi, Sunny Leone, Bob Christo, and more, who came to India with the dream to become actors, later became stars. Another addition to this list is Rohed Khan. Robed is an Austrian actor who lied to his parents to come to Mumbai to become an actor. He started his career as a model. However, he wasn't really happy with the work and wanted to do films and TVCs. 

His dream almost came true when he was spotted by casting director Shanoo Sharma. He revealed in an interview with Free Press Journal that he was signed for Karan Johar’s Takht, however, the film got shelved. However, he later got a role in Kangana Ranaut’s Tejas. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rohed Khan (@rohedkhan__)

He said, “Casting director Shanoo Sharma spotted me and I signed up for Karan Johar’s Takht after auditioning for a pivotal role but unfortunately, the film was shelved. I also did a few look tests and got some money too. I had to fly back to Austria but someone referred my name to director Sarvesh Mewara for Tejas.” 

The actor’s first-ever Bollywood film Tejas alongside Kangana Ranaut flopped at the box office. Helmed by Sarvesh Mewara, the film earned only Rs 8 crore worldwide. Now, the actor is seen in Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and revealed in the same interview that he gave up on a role in Squid Game for this. 

He said, “I signed the contract for Squid Game but I chose BMCM over it. My sister told me to go for Squid Game but it is all destined. There was a date clash too else I would done Squid Games too.”

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, however, opened to a negative response from the audience which has in turn also affected the box office collection of the film. Despite featuring stars like Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Prithviraj Sukumaran, the film has failed to entertain the masses. 

Now, the actor is all set to appear in Sarzameen which also stars Kajol, Ibrahim Ali Khan, and Prithviraj Sukumaran. The film is currently in the production stage and marks the Bollywood debut of Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim.

