Mohammad Rizwan lifts Pakistani flag with his feet while giving autographs, watch viral video

Pakistan's star batsman Mohammad Rizwan's video has been going viral on social media wherein he was seen lifting the Pakistani flag with his feet.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 27, 2022, 04:19 PM IST

Mohammad Rizwan

Mohammad Rizwan is one of the most consistent players in the current Pakistani team. He finished as the top-run scorer in Asia Cup 2022 and is among the highest run scorers in T20I cricket in the ongoing calendar year. 

However, a recent video of Rizwan is going viral on social media wherein he can be seen lifting the Pakistani flag with his feet. 

From the looks of it, the video appears to be shot after a recent match during the ongoing T20I series between Pakistan and England. Rizwan, the world's no. 1 ranked T20I batsman was signing autographs after which he was seen raising the Pakistani flag with his feet. 

In the viral clip, Rizwan can be seen singing autographs on caps and jerseys, while one of the fans also threw the national flag towards the Pakistani opener for him to sign. 

Towards the end of the video, he can be spotted lifting the Pakistani flag with his feet. 

Watch Mohammad Rizwan raising the Pakistani flag with his feet

Meanwhile talking about Babar Azam's side, they're currently going hammer and tongs against England at home. The seven-match T20I series is currently levelled 2-2 after four games, with Pakistan somehow snatching a win in the fourth T20I. 

Rizwan himself has been in a rich vein of form in the series, scoring 252 runs at a strike rate of 141.57. He's the leading run-scorer in the series by some margin, having already recorded three half-centuries so far. 

