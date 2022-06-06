Vikram Vedha: Here's why Hrithik Roshan was cast in Vijay Sethupathi's role in Hindi remake

Hrithik Roshan-Vikram Vedha/File photo

Vikram Vedha, starring Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan, is one of the most awaited films slated to release on September 30, 2022. The action-thriller is being directed by the husband-wife filmmaker duo of Pushkar-Gayatri who helmed the original Tamil movie released in 2017.

R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi delivered fantastic performances as Vikram and Vedha respectively in the 2017 film, inspired by the folk tale of Vikram-Betaal. In the remake, the Agent Vinod actor is portraying the role of Madhavan's cop Vikram and the War actor is playing the role of Sethupathi's gangster Vedha.

Now, one-half of the film's director Gayatri has disclosed in a recent interview why Hrithik was cast in the Hindi remake. As per a report in Filmfare, she has said that Hrithik was the first actor to give them a call after watching the 2017 film. She even added that it has been a delight to work with the Super 30 actor who made the project much bigger and better after being cast.

In the 2017 film, Madhavan portrayed a tough cop Vikram who hunts down Sethupathi's Vedha, a notorious gangster. After Vedha surrenders himself, he narrates to Vikram three stories from his personal life, that changes his perception of good vs evil. The film was a blockbuster success, earning rave reviews from the audience and the critics.

After Vikram Vedha, Hrithik Roshan will be seen in Siddharth Anand's Fighter in which he will be seen sharing screen space with Deepika Padukone for the first time. Touted to be India's first aerial action thriller, Fighter is scheduled to release on September 28, 2023.



On the other hand, after Pushkar Gayatri's film, Saif Ali Khan will be seen in Adipurush as Lankesh, inspired by the demon king Ravana in Om Raut's retelling of Ramayana in which Prabhas and Kriti Sanon portray roles inspired by Lord Rama and Sita. Adipurush is slated to release on January 12, 2023.