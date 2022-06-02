Adipurush: Prabhas starrer made on whopping budget of Rs 500 crore, says producer Bhushan Kumar

Adipurush/File photo

Based on the Hindu epic of Ramayana, the upcoming mythological film Adipurush is among the most awaited films in Indian cinema. Starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles, the Om Raut directorial is being bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar under his banner T-Series Films.

In a recent interview, the head honcho of the Indian music record label and the film production company Bhushan revealed that Adipurush is made on a humungous budget of Rs 500 crore and this excludes the budget allotted for the film's print and publicity.

"Adipurush is made on a budget of Rs 500 crore. For that film, we know that the opening will be giant with a housefull board across. So, we will try to optimise the demand for the film by going ahead with blockbuster pricing", the producer said adding that the film's tickets will be priced higher compared to other films.

Son of legendary singer Gulshan Kumar, Bhushan even added, "We know people will come to see it irrespective of pricing as it is a one-off it’s kind event cinema and there is only limited capacity. So, we would make sure, to go all out with this film."



With a whopping budget of Rs 500 crores, Adipurush has become the costliest film of Prabhas surpassing the huge budgets of Baahubali franchise directed by SS Rajamouli. Baahubali: The Beginning was made on the budget of Rs 180 crore, while the second one Baahubali: The Conclusion's budget was around Rs 250 crore.

Initially slated to release on August 11, 2022, Adipurush was pushed away to give the Independence Day weekend to Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan's film Laal Singh Chaddha which now arrives in theaters on the same date after multiple delays. On the other hand, Adipurush is all set to release on January 12, 2023, across cinemas worldwide.