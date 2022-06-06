Vikram: Vikram Vedha directors Pushkar-Gayatri review Kamal Haasan's film

Vikram-Pushkar Gayatri/File photo-Twitter

Starring Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Fahadh Faasil in the lead roles, Lokesh Kanagaraj's Vikram has opened to rave response and has already earned more than Rs 150 crore at the global box office. The Tamil action thriller is receiving applause within the industry also and the director couple Pushkar-Gayatri is the latest to join the Vikram bandwagon.

Pushkar-Gayatri directed the Tamil neo-noir action thriller Vikram Vedha in 2017 starring R. Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi and have remade the same in Hindi with Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan slated to release on September 30. The husband-wife duo took to their Twitter account and wrote a series of tweets calling Vikram 'an unmissable theatrical experience'.

Their first tweet read, "Got back to Chennai and the first order of things was to watch #Vikram An unmissable theatrical experience! @ikamalhaasan Sir has perfected the art of a hard man having a vulnerable moment. The pain in those eyes! @VijaySethuOffl has summoned his inner demons for the role."

In their next tweet, the couple called Suriya's cameo the perfect cherry on top as they continued, "#FahadhFaasil intensity burns the screen. And the cameo by @Suriya_offl - the perfect cherry on the top! The rock riffs @anirudhofficial creates makes everything epic. @girishganges The camera captures every little nuance. And the stunts by @anbariv are visceral!".



Praising the film's director in their last tweet, they wrote, "@Dir_Lokesh You have created something truly sensational. Tripping on your directorial skills. The little moments and the big moments are both presented so deftly! Congrats to everybody involved!!".

Pushkar and Gayatri were at the IIFA Awards 2022 in Abu Dhabi to launch the poster of their upcoming OTT series Suzhal - The Vortex, Starring Kathir, Aishwarya Rajesh, Sriya Reddy, and Radhakrishnan Parthiban in the lead roles, the Amazon Prime Video series will be streaming on the platform from June 17.