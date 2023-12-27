'Bigger' than Prabhas, SRK, Ranbir, Hrithik, Salman, India's most bankable star has films worth Rs 2000 crore lined up

Headlines

Russia's Iskitimka river turns beetroot red, here's why

Meet Isheta Salgaocar, Harvard graduate niece of Mukesh Ambani, she is married to…

Armor-like skin of this animal serves as 'bulletproof jacket' against predators

Not Vidya Balan, but this National Awardee was considered to play Silk Smitha in The Dirty Picture

Ammonia gas leak in Chennai fertiliser unit, 25 hospitalised

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

In pics: Orry turns Santa with big hat, celebrates Christmas with Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Malaika Arora, Urfi Javed

Russia's Iskitimka river turns beetroot red, here's why

Visibility zero! dense fog shrouds Delhi-NCR, flight-train operations hit badly

9 Indian batters to score 100s in Boxing Day Test

7 Bollywood celebs who you never knew are part of Kapoor family

8 vegetables high in fibre

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Visibility zero! dense fog shrouds Delhi-NCR, flight-train operations hit badly

Viral Video: Mahindra Thar Owner Drives SUV Through River In Manali; Challan Issued

Covid-19 JN.1 Variant Updates: India on alert, Noida, Ghaziabad record two new cases each

India's highest paid OTT star, earns Rs 18 crore per episode, not Salman, Saif, Samantha, Manoj Bajpayee, Nawazuddin

In pics: Orry turns Santa with big hat, celebrates Christmas with Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Malaika Arora, Urfi Javed

Not Vidya Balan, but this National Awardee was considered to play Silk Smitha in The Dirty Picture

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

'Bigger' than Prabhas, SRK, Ranbir, Hrithik, Salman, India's most bankable star has films worth Rs 2000 crore lined up

This Bollywood star has seven big films lined up with a combined worth of Rs 2000 crore, higher than the line-up of superstars like Prabhas, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor.

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated: Dec 27, 2023, 11:56 AM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The year 2023 has been a revival of sorts for the Hindi film industry. After the pandemic, Bollywood films’ box office returns had seen a severe downturn. No Hindi film grossed over Rs 500 crore for all of 2020, 2021, and 2022. Then, this year changed that with as many as four Bollywood films crossing the mark and several others doing well too. This has meant that many actors have banked upon these successes to sign mega projects for the future. The likes of Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Ranbir Kapoor are set to appear in big films. But all of them are dwarfed by one particular star, who has films worth Rs 2000 crore awaiting release.

India’s most bankable star with films worth Rs 2000 crore

Deepika Padukone is the star with most number of big films up for release. The actress, who was part of 2023’s two highest-grossing Indian films – Jawan and Pathaan – now has mega films like Fighter, Kalki 2898 AD, and Singham Again, all of which will release in 2024. Her first release Fighter is an aerial actioner also starring Hrithik Roshan. The film has a reported budget of Rs 250 crore. Then Deepika will be seen in Nag Ashwin’s Prabhas and Kamal Haasan-starrer pan-India film Kalki 2898 AD. It is reported to be the most expensive Indian film ever with a budget of Rs 600 crore. Deepika wil then round off the year with Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again, being made on a Rs 200-crore budget.

In addition, reports have claimed that Deepika is part of two more projects, which may go on the floors in 2024 if not release so soon. The first of these is Brahmastra Part 2 from Aya Mukerji. Deepika had appeared in a cameo in Part 1 and is expected to reprise her role in the sequel, which is being written right now. As per reports, the film is being mounted on a Rs 400-crore budget. Then, Deepika will be seen in two more YRF Spy Universe films – Tiger vs Pathaan and Pathaan 2. Reports state that each of these films will have a budget of over Rs 250 crore. Deepika’s other pending release is the Hindi adaptation of The Intern, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan. All these films collectively cost around Rs 2000 crore, making Deepika the most in-demand and bankable star in India currently.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

SliceTube: The Hot New YouTube Video Trimming App Taking the World of Creators by Storm

Meet man who studied in US, now leads Rs 93763 crore pharma company in India, his net worth is...

Not Munawar, Ankita, Anurag, but Anjali Arora names this contestant among top finalist of Bigg Boss 17

President gives assent to three laws replacing IPC, CrPC, Evidence Act

Year Ender 2023: From Chandrayaan-3 to Israel-Hamas war, a look at biggest events this year

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE