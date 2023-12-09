This Bollywood actor to play Dev in Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Brahmastra 2: Report

Ranveer Singh will be seen playing antagonist in Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Brahmastra Part 2.

Brahmastra starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor hit the theatres last year, since then, fans have been waiting for the second part. Meanwhile, the latest reports suggest that Ranveer Singh will be playing the most anticipated character Dev, the antagonist, in the film.

As per News 18 source, Ayan chose Ranveer Singh to the role in the second installment of the movie. He said, “Ranveer has been finalised to play the role of Dev. He has signed the dotted line. The scripting for the second part is still in progress and the film is expected to roll in 2025. Currently, Ayan is busy with War 2 and Ranveer will also begin shooting for Baiju Bawra this year. So, when Brahmastra 2 will go on floors is still unclear.”

The source further mentioned, “If all goes well, Ranveer will kick-start Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Baiju Bawra mid-2024. While it was decided that the shoot of Brahmastra 2 will begin in early 2025, it is now being said that Don 3 will go on floors at around the same time. In all likelihood, Ranveer will shoot for Don 3 first and then Brahmastra 2.”

Meanwhile, earlier reports suggest that Deepika Padukone is playing the role of Amrita, Shiva’s mother in the first part.

Earlier, Ranbir Kapoor dropped a major update about the upcoming fantasy adventure, Brahmasta Part Two: Dev, and he confirmed that it will be 10 times bigger than the prequel. Last year, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, the first installment of a three-part Astraverse franchise.

Part One, was the highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2022, grossing over Rs 400 crores worldwide. Although the movie was the highest-grossing film of the year, the dialogues and the chemistry of the lead pair (Ranbir-Alia) met with some harsh criticism. Recently, Ranbir interacted with his fans over a virtual call. While interacting with his fans, Ranbir shared a major update on Brahmastra Part Two: Dev. He said that Ayan is writing Brahmastra Part Two, but he's also busy with War 2. He also said that after Ayan wraps War 2, Brahmastra Part 2 will go on floors. "Brahmastra Part Two is heavy in writing. We are working on it the whole time. It's just last week Ayan narrated the film to me, and his idea has gone 10 times bigger than Part One."