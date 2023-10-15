Deepika Padukone to play cop Shakti Shetty in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again, Ajay Devgn pens welcome note, first look out

Deepika Padukone will be seen playing cop Shakti Shetty in Ajay Devgn-starrer Singham Again directed by Rohit Shetty.

On Sunday, Rohit Shetty surprised everyone when he announced that Deepika Padukone will be seen playing cop Shakti Shetty in his film Singham Again starring Ajay Devgn. Sharing the poster, he wrote, "Naari Sita ka bhi roop hai aur Durga ka bhi... Meet the most brutal and violent officer of our cop universe. SHAKTI SHETTY... MY Lady SINGHAM… Deepika Padukone."

Deepika also reshared the poster and wrote, "Introducing…Shakti Shetty!." Ajay Devgn welcomed her and wrote, "Welcome to my squad @deepikapadukone."