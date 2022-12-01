Instagram influencer sparks outrage after kicking dog in viral video, posts apology video after backlash

Influencer kicks dog in viral video (Photo - Twitter)

Sparking a major wave of backlash from netizens and animal rights groups, a so-called Instagram influencer uploaded a video where she could be seen kicking a dog. In the video, the influencer could be seen kicking the animal, abusing it, and laughing after.

Twitter users were quick to respond to the video, slamming the influencer for her acts against the animal. Netizens also started reporting her official account after the incident, calling her out on her indecent behavior on social media.

The Instagram influencer is reportedly identified as Kajal Kiran, and the video of her kicking the dog went crazy viral on social media, only to be removed from social media for being abusive towards animals and indecent.

Tarana Singh, an activist, wrote, “What a horrible “IN(HuMaN)"… Will we stoop so LOW for Self Aggrandisement & Likes/ Followers? What are we teaching the youth& children? [sic]"

How can you be so insensitive toward these voiceless souls



If you cant love them dont hurt them #AnimalAbuse#DogsOnTwitter pic.twitter.com/8HaC2zD7Ea — Vidittsharma) November 30, 2022

People started tagging multiple animal rights activists and groups, urging them to file a complaint against the influencer. The Instagram reel was later removed from social media for violating the community guidelines of the social media platform.

Soon after backlash was received after the video, Kajal Kiran took to her Instagram and issued a public apology for kicking the dog, saying that she in reality is an animal lover. She further said that she vows to never hurt animals again.

In the apology video, Kiran can be heard saying, “Hi Guys, I am sorry for my cruel act, this was a heat of moment. I regret my actions and didn’t realize the gravity at that point in time. I vow to not harm any animals, [sic]"

She also posted a short video of her feeding a stray dog, saying that people should not be hell-bent on her “one mistake” and that she should be remembered as an animal lover. Her Instagram account has over 1.2 lakh followers.

