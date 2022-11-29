Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 29, 2022, 11:14 AM IST

‘Thoda sa fame kya mil gya…’:Viral Pakistani girl, Ayesha trolled after sharing new Instagram post

The dance moves of a Pakistani girl have impressed online users. Ayesha, an 18-year-old from Lahore, performed a fascinating dance at a wedding to Lata Mangeshkar's “Mera Dil Ye Pukare,” and she quickly rose to fame after a video of the performance went viral online.

Also Read: Know Pakistani girl Aayesha of 'Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja' fame through these pics) Millions of people have watched the dance on social media. In fact, the song's motions were imitated by many individuals when the video became so popular and trending online. (

After the dance video went viral, the Pakistani’s girl Instagram followers took the rise. She is also popular as the “Green Kurta Girl.”

Recently she posited a couple of pictures on her Instagram profile with the caption “Exactly bro” and gets brutally trolled. Other Instagram users started trolling her.

Here are a few comments posted on Ayesha’s pictures:

A user wrote, “Thoda sa fame kya milgaya aagaye aukaat pe,” while another user wrote “Bohat he low level pics thi wesy jisy saf saf pata chala ke awara or pendu kesy hote hai.”