Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral

‘Thoda sa fame kya mil gya…’:Viral Pakistani girl, Ayesha trolled after sharing new Instagram post

The Pakistani girl, Ayesha gets trolled after uploading a couple of pictures on Instagram a few hours ago.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 29, 2022, 11:14 AM IST

‘Thoda sa fame kya mil gya…’:Viral Pakistani girl, Ayesha trolled after sharing new Instagram post
‘Thoda sa fame kya mil gya…’:Viral Pakistani girl, Ayesha trolled after sharing new Instagram post
The dance moves of a Pakistani girl have impressed online users. Ayesha, an 18-year-old from Lahore, performed a fascinating dance at a wedding to Lata Mangeshkar's “Mera Dil Ye Pukare,” and she quickly rose to fame after a video of the performance went viral online. 
 
Millions of people have watched the dance on social media. In fact, the song's motions were imitated by many individuals when the video became so popular and trending online.  (Also Read: Know Pakistani girl Aayesha of 'Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja' fame through these pics)
 
After the dance video went viral, the Pakistani’s girl Instagram followers took the rise. She is also popular as the “Green Kurta Girl.”
 
Recently she posited a couple of pictures on her Instagram profile with the caption “Exactly bro” and gets brutally trolled. Other Instagram users started trolling her.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by AYESHA (@oyee_ayesha)

 
Here are a few comments posted on Ayesha’s pictures:
 
A user wrote, “Thoda sa fame kya milgaya aagaye aukaat pe,” while another user wrote “Bohat he low level pics thi wesy jisy saf saf pata chala ke awara or pendu kesy hote hai.”
 
Ayesha is just 18 years old with more than 500K followers on Instagram. 
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Nysa Devgun stuns in traditional lehanga, netizens say 'beautiful like mom'
From Virat Kohli to Sam Curran: Top 10 best individual performances of the T20 World Cup
Viral Photos of the Day: Gauahar Khan, Pooja Hegde, Vidya Balan stun fans in stylish outfits
Inside photos of Malaika Arora's palatial home featuring swanky living room, bedroom and more
Congress president polls: Party has had 11 non-Gandhi chiefs since Independence; see pics
Speed Reads
More
First-image
SSC CGL Tier 1 admit card out: Here's how to download
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.