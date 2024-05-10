Meet man, an Indian-American philanthropist who donated Rs 83464 crore to Hindu American Foundation, his business is...

The Hindu American Foundation (HAF), a group that promotes the rights of Hindus in America, has received a $1 million donation from Indian-American philanthropist Ramesh Bhutada. According to news agency PTI, Houston businessman Bhutada reportedly promised US$1 million to HAF over the following four years at a recent event hosted by the Hindu American Foundation.

In March 2023, Bhutada gave a million US dollars to the Hindu University of America, which is located in Florida. It is the only school in America with the goal of offering instruction grounded in Hindu philosophy.

Renowned businessman, philanthropist, and CEO of Houston, Texas' Star Pipe Products is Ramesh Bhutada. The Indo-American Chamber of Commerce was founded by him. Ramesh Bhutada is a fervent supporter of the Southwest Vipassana Meditation Centre and the founding president of the SVYASA Research Foundation.

At the Houston HAF event, attendees also raised US$450,000. Silicon Valley tech entrepreneur Sundar Iyer spoke to the group, sharing his terrifying story of being accused of discrimination based on caste. Iyer claimed that California's proposed SB403 bill, which Governor Gavin Newsom has vetoed, went too far in singling out Indian and Hindu communities.

According to him, anti-Hindu caste activists, such as corporate HR departments and city local ordinances, can easily spread the false belief that the Hindu community is involved in widespread caste-based discrimination and violence.

According to the press release, Iyer and HAF Executive Director Suhag Shukla emphasised how important it is for the community to be on the lookout for such circumstances.