Congress decides to boycott Lok Sabha exit poll debates, Pawan Khera says, 'why should we...'

The Congress has decided not to participate in any Lok Sabha exit poll debates on the television channels and said it does not want to indulge in speculation and slugfest for TRP. Congress spoksperson and media department chairperson Pawan Khera said the voters have cast their votes and their verdict has been secured.

"The results will be out on 4th June. Prior to that, we do not see any reason to indulge in speculation and slugfest for TRP," he said in a statement shared on X.

#WATCH | Congress leader Pawan Khera says, "What's the point of speculation? Why should we indulge in meaningless speculation just to increase the TRPs of channels or to there is some force? There are some forces which are involved in betting. Why should we be a part of that?… https://t.co/pB5ndU7MvG pic.twitter.com/pswZCDJGpY — ANI (@ANI) May 31, 2024

"The Indian National Congress will not participate in the debates on Exit Polls. The purpose of any debate should be to inform the people. We will happily partake in debates from 4th June onwards," Khera said in a statement.

The decision was taken after consultations within the party, the sources said.

