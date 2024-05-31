Twitter
Congress decides to boycott Lok Sabha exit poll debates, Pawan Khera says, 'why should we...'

Congress spoksperson and media department chairperson Pawan Khera said the voters have cast their votes and their verdict has been secured

Shivam Verma

Updated : May 31, 2024, 08:20 PM IST | Edited by : Shivam Verma

The Congress has decided not to participate in any Lok Sabha exit poll debates on the television channels and said it does not want to indulge in speculation and slugfest for TRP. Congress spoksperson and media department chairperson Pawan Khera said the voters have cast their votes and their verdict has been secured.

"The results will be out on 4th June. Prior to that, we do not see any reason to indulge in speculation and slugfest for TRP," he said in a statement shared on X.

"The Indian National Congress will not participate in the debates on Exit Polls. The purpose of any debate should be to inform the people. We will happily partake in debates from 4th June onwards," Khera said in a statement.

The decision was taken after consultations within the party, the sources said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

