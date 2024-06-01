Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Telangana Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Exit Poll Live: Tight contest between BJP, Congress; BRS to suffer losses

Delhi Lok Sabha Election 2024 Exit Poll LIVE: BJP to win 6-7 seats, predicts India Today-Axis My India

Amid breakup rumours with Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor says 'we have two choices in life', shares cryptic post on Insta

USA vs CAN T20 World Cup 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Who is Alexander Ilic? Mystery man spotted with Hardik Pandya's wife Natasa Stankovic; earlier linked to Disha, Tripti

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Amid breakup rumours with Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor says 'we have two choices in life', shares cryptic post on Insta

USA vs CAN T20 World Cup 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Who is Alexander Ilic? Mystery man spotted with Hardik Pandya's wife Natasa Stankovic; earlier linked to Disha, Tripti

Diabetes: Natural juices to quickly reduce blood sugar levels in summer

8 signs, symptoms of excessive stress

8 benefits of eating black chickpeas (black chana) on empty stomach

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Panchayat season 3, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, Illegal season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Lok Sabha Election 7th Phase Voting | What People Of Varanasi Really Want? | PM Modi | BJP | INDIA

Banaras Lok Sabha Seat: Who Will Muslims Voters Vote For? | Elections 2024 | BJP | INDIA | PM Modi

Pune Porsche Accident: Police Arrest Accused Teen's Mother Shivani Agarwal For 'Tampering Evidence'

Amid breakup rumours with Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor says 'we have two choices in life', shares cryptic post on Insta

Who is Alexander Ilic? Mystery man spotted with Hardik Pandya's wife Natasa Stankovic; earlier linked to Disha, Tripti

Meet actor, who left B.Com for acting, worked as AD, editor; started with Rs 700 per month, then became OTT star with...

HomeIndia

India

Delhi Lok Sabha Election 2024 Exit Poll LIVE: BJP to win 6-7 seats, predicts India Today-Axis My India

Here are the Exit Poll 2024 predictions for Delhi's seven Lok Sabha seats.

Latest News

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Jun 01, 2024, 08:48 PM IST

Delhi Lok Sabha Election 2024 Exit Poll LIVE: BJP to win 6-7 seats, predicts India Today-Axis My India
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The polling for Lok Sabha elections 2024 finally concluded after the voting in the seventh and final phase held today (June 1). Voting for Delhi’s seven Lok Sabha seats was conducted in the fifth phase on May 25.

This time, the state has seen a contest between the Aam Aadmi Party-Congress alliance and the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP).

In the 2019 general elections, the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) won all seven seats in the national capital. Similarly in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, BJP is expected to repeat the 2019 performance and win all seven seats in Delhi again.

According to India Today-Axis My India, this is Exit Poll 2024 prediction for Delhi:

NDA: 6-7

INDIA: 0-1

OTH: 0

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

False temperature reading of 52.9°C in Delhi due to error in sensor: IMD

Meet man who started business from his small flat, now bought Rs 990000000 crore house in...

Felony charges and political ambitions: Donald Trump at the legal and electoral crossroads

Meet Akshay, Abhishek's heroine, who began her career as model, saw failed marriage with top Indian sportsman, is now...

USA vs CAN T20 World Cup 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Panchayat season 3, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, Illegal season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Aditi Rao Hydari's monochrome gown at Cannes Film Festival divides social media: 'We love her but not the dress'

AI models play volley ball on beach in bikini

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement