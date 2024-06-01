Delhi Lok Sabha Election 2024 Exit Poll LIVE: BJP to win 6-7 seats, predicts India Today-Axis My India

Here are the Exit Poll 2024 predictions for Delhi's seven Lok Sabha seats.

The polling for Lok Sabha elections 2024 finally concluded after the voting in the seventh and final phase held today (June 1). Voting for Delhi’s seven Lok Sabha seats was conducted in the fifth phase on May 25.

This time, the state has seen a contest between the Aam Aadmi Party-Congress alliance and the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP).

In the 2019 general elections, the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) won all seven seats in the national capital. Similarly in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, BJP is expected to repeat the 2019 performance and win all seven seats in Delhi again.

According to India Today-Axis My India, this is Exit Poll 2024 prediction for Delhi:

NDA: 6-7

INDIA: 0-1

OTH: 0

