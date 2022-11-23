'Tell Shraddha to call me...': How Aaftab Poonawala misled girlfriend's friend on Instagram

Shraddha Walkar murder case: Aaftab has been misleading the police (File)

Aaftab Poonawala left no stones unturned in hiding the fact that he had allegedly murdered his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar. To mislead Walkar's friends who wanted to know her whereabouts, Poonawala texted a common friend and asked him to tell Shraddha to call him. When he texted the man on Instagram in September, Shraddha had been dead for months.

Poonawala pinged the man on the social media website in September.

"Bro What's up Where ul been need to talk to ul Tell shraddha to call me," Poonawala asked Shraddha Walkar and his friend.

Poonawala then asked the man to call him. They talked over the phone for 17 minutes and 33 seconds.

He reportedly told the man that Shraddha had left him and gone incommunicado.

The common friend has given these details to the Mumbai police.

The Delhi police sources have called Poonawala very sharp. They said since his arrest, he has been trying to mislead the police. The police have not recovered the woman's head despite incessant interrogation.

He told the police that he had burned the woman's head in order to conceal her identity. He used to apply makeup on the head before disposing it of.

He told a Delhi court yesterday that he had killed the woman in a fit of rage and that it wasn't planned. He also told the court that he was cooperating with the police but wasn't able to remember where he dumped the pieces.

It has emerged that Shraddha had talked to a friend of hers on Instagram just hours before her death. She had pinged him that she had news to give. The man pinged the woman two hours later but never received a reply.

Poonawala and Shraddha met through a dating application in 2019.

They moved to Delhi as their families objected to their relationship.

Aaftab Poonawala brought another girlfriend to the flat where he had killed Walkar. At the time, parts of the body were still inside the bridge. He masked the odour with room freshener.

He also worked at a call center in Gurugram. He was later sacked due to bad behaviour with women.