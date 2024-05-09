LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka fumes at KL Rahul after humiliating defeat against SRH, watch video

LSG owned Sanjiv Goenka was spotted having a heated chat with captain KL Rahul after humiliationg defeat against SRH.

Sanjiv Goenka, Indian billionaire with more than Rs 29211 crore, got involved in an animated chat with wicket-keeper batsman KL Rahul after an exciting IPL Match match. For those who are unaware, Sanjiv Goenka owns IPL franchise Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) which is led by KL Rahul. In a match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on May 8, LSG faced a humiliating defeat at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi Stadium. Kavya Maran’s SRH chased down the target set by LSG with 10 wickets in hand and 62 balls to spare. After the defeat, LSG owned Sanjiv Goenka was spotted having a heated chat with captain KL Rahul. Although the words of the discussion aren’t audible, one can clearly feel the heat from the gestures. The video is now doing rounds on the internet.



After winning the toss and electing to bat, LSG managed a below-par total of 164 runs. Captain Rahul's innings of 29 off 33 balls lacked momentum. However, Ayush Badoni (55 off 30) and Nicholas Pooran (48 off 26) rescued the Lucknow-based team with a strong 99-run partnership, providing a solid finish.

In response, Travis Head (89 off 30) and Abhishek Sharma (75 off 28) wreaked havoc on the Hyderabad-based team, chasing down the target in less than 10 overs with 62 balls to spare. SRH set numerous records while inflicting one of the most embarrassing defeats in IPL history on LSG.

LSG now find themselves in sixth place on the table with only 12 points from 12 matches. They likely need victories in both remaining games to qualify, given their significantly impacted net run rate (NRR).

Since their establishment, LSG have made the playoffs in both previous seasons, though they were eliminated in the eliminator in 2022 and 2023. Rahul was acquired by LSG through a pre-auction draft for the two new teams in 2022, securing a hefty salary of Rs. 17 crore, making him the IPL 2024's priciest Indian player.