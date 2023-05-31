Urfi Javed wins hearts as she steps out in ‘cute’ jacket made with teddies, fans call it 'one of her best outfits'

Urfi Javed impresses fans with her 'cute' jacket made from teddies

Urfi Javed who rose to fame after her appearance in the reality show Bigg Boss OTT, is known for her bizarre and bold fashion sense. The actress often gets trolled for her bold fashion choices but recently, the actress impressed fans with her new ‘innovative’ dress.

On Tuesday, Urfi Javed was seen heading out for a shoot in Mumbai. The actress was papped in the city wearing a green co-ord set along with a jacket which was made from soft toys. The actress completed her look with a pair of green and white tops. In one of the videos posted by Viral Bhayani, the actress was heard saying, “Whether it’s summer or winter, fashion is fashion,” while posing for the paparazzi.

Netizens were impressed by Urfi Javed’s new look for change. Neha Dhupia too expressed her wish to have that jacket and wrote, “The cutest thing ever!!” One of the comments read, “surprisingly innovative outfit.” Another wrote, “she brought her inner child out.” Another wrote, “Best outfit of her, cutest.” Another wrote, “finally something to appreciate her for.” Another wrote, “this is the cutest outfit.”

The actress is alos quite vocal about her thoughts on social media and recently, she took to her Twitter and called out the viral morphed photo of Wrestlers Sangeeta Phogat and Vinesh Phogat and wrote, “Why do people edit photos like this to prove their lies? Kisi ko Galat thehrane ke liye itna nahi girna chahiye ki jhoot ka sahara liya jaaye (One should not take support of lies to prove the other person wrong).”

Urfi Javed made her debut in the entertainment industry with the popular television show Tedi Medi Family. The actress then starred in many television shows like Chandra Nandini, Bade Bhaiyaa Ki Dulhaniya, Daayan, and more. However, she rose to fame after her participation in the reality television show Bigg Boss OTT hosted by Karan Johar. Though the actress was the first one to get evicted from the house, she grabbed attention with her outfits. The actress then also appeared in Splitsvilla XI as a mischief-maker and is now quite active on social media with a huge fan following of 4.2 M followers.

Read Urfi Javed burns the internet with her sexy video in bold outfit made of clay: Watch