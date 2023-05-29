Urfi Javed reveals Sambhavna Seth offered her car driver when she was travelling in autos, calls her 'amazing'

Urfi Javed-Sambhavna Seth/Instagram

The actress and dancer Sambhavna Seth gained fame after her appearance in Bigg Boss 2, hosted by Shilpa Shetty, in 2008. After seven years in 2015, she came back in Bigg Boss Halla Bol, which was a continuation of the eighth season. She is now a popular YouTuber, uploading her daily life vlogs with her husband Avinash Dwivedi on the video streaming website.

Urfi Javed, who was a participant in the first season of Bigg Boss OTT in 2021, has now revealed that Sambhavna stood by her when she had nothing. Sharing a video in which the 36 China Town actress is seen extending her support to Rakhi Sawant in her domestic abuse case with her second husband Adil Khan Durrani, Urfi wrote on her Instagram Stories, "Sambhavna Seth is a true example of a strong woman, she just doesn't say all this stuff. She truly believes in women empowerment. This lady stood by me when I was nothing, offered me her driver when I was travelling in autos! You're amazing."





Meanwhile, Urfi always remains in the limelight due to her weird and bold sartorial choices. She recently did a photo shoot for the Dirty magazine wearing outlandish outfits with bright pink hair. She collaborated with multiple famous designers namely Rahul Mishra, Anamika Khanna, Suhani Parekh, Akshat Bansal, and Anaita Shroff Adajania for the same.

The actress also posed for the famous fashion designer duo Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla in traditional outfits. She shared how no designers wanted to work with her at one point as she wrote, "No designers would give me clothes which is why I started making my own." Urfi is gradually making inroads into the Indian fashion industry.



