Urfi Javed reacts strongly to Sangeeta Phogat, Vinesh Phogat's morphed photo, says 'itna nahi girna chaiye...'

A still of Urfi Javed

Urfi Javed has come in support of the ongoing wrestlers' protest happening in New Delhi and even called out the viral morphed photo of Sangeeta Phogat and Vinesh Phogat. On Sunday evening, Uorfi posted the real and morphed version of the photo in a collage.

The viral photo of Sangeeta and Vinesh was taken after the wrestlers were detained by the police. The actress even asked why people edit photos for their false narrative. The original photo had Sangeeta and Vinesh with serious faces. But the viral morphed photo had the two wrestlers smiling. On Twitter, Urfi shared the real and morphed version of the photo, and wrote, "Why do people edit photos like this to prove their lies? Kisi ko Galat thehrane ke liye itna nahi girna chahiye ki jhoot ka sahara liya jaaye (One should not take support of lies to prove the other person wrong)."

Why do people edit photos like this to prove their lies ! Kisi ko Galat thehrane k Liye itna nahi girna chahiye k jhoot ka sahara liya jaaye pic.twitter.com/PVS7b1bJtT — Uorfi (@uorfi_) May 28, 2023

Seven female wrestlers petitioned the top court to register an FIR against Brij Bhushan, the BJP MP from Kaiserganj in Uttar Pradesh, for allegations of harassing them sexually. The top court did so and gave Delhi Police notice. India's top wrestler Bajrang Punia alleged that if the accusations made against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) Chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh are found to be untrue, the wrestlers are willing to accept punishment.

In what could bring about a forceful end to the wrestlers' protest at Jantar Mantar, the Delhi police on Sunday, May 28 detained Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia for violation of law and order after they breached the security cordon while trying to move towards the new Parliament building for a planned women's 'Mahapanchayat'.

Immediately after the wrestlers were pushed into buses and taken to different unknown locations, the police officers began clearing the protest site by removing the cots, mattresses, coolers, fans and the tarpaulin ceiling along with other belongings of the wrestlers

Chaotic scenes were witnessed at Jantar Mantar as wrestlers and police officers shoved and pushed each other when Vinesh Phogat, her cousin sister Sangeeta Phogat and Sakshi tried to breach the barricades. Deependra Pathak, Special CP, Law and Order, told PTI, "They have been detained for violating law and order. We will take legal action after an inquiry in due course of time."