'Urfi asking Zeenat to guide her for Satyam Shivam Sundaram 2.0': Internet reacts as Zeenat Aman meets Urfi Javed

The veteran actress Zeenat Aman met the social media sensation Urfi Javed at the launch of fashion designer Amit Aggarwal's new store in New Delhi on Friday, May 5. Now, a video is going viral in which Urfi can be seen speaking to Zeenat at the event and the Internet has hilarious reactions to the same.

The clip was shared by the anonymous Instagram account Diet Sabya, which is popular for sharing opinions on fashion and is followed by multiple celebrities. It had "What in the multiverse of madness is going on???" written on it and Diet Sabya asked their followers to caption the clip.

A netizen wrote, "Style icons of different era meeting", while another commented, "Zeenat is going go back and ask her kids about Urfi". "Zeenat ji is staring at her from top to bottom", read another comment, while an Instagram user wrote, "This shouldn’t have occurred in the first place! Zeenat ji my heart goes out to you!".

A netizen also wrote in Hindi, "Urfi asking Zeenat to guide her for Satyam Shivam Sundaram 2.0", referring to the romantic drama starring the 71-year-old actress in the leading role. The film, which talked about the differences between spiritual and physical love, was a critical and commercial success.

Apart from Zeenat Aman, Shashi Kapoor starred in the Raj Kapoor-directed film. Laxmikant-Pyarelal won the Filmfare Award for Best Music Director for their brilliant soundtrack consisting of songs such as the title track, Bhor Bhaye Panghat Pe, Yashomati Maiya Se Bole Nandlala, Chanchal Sheetal Nirmal Komal, Shree Radha Mohan Shyam Shobhan, Suni Jo Unke Aane Ki Aahat, Woh Aurat Hai Tu Mehbooba, Saiyan Nikas Gaye, and Suni Jo Unke Aane Ki Aahat.



