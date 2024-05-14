Twitter
Saif Ali Khan covers tattoo of Kareena Kapoor's name on forearm? Viral photos leave fans worried

Saif Ali was seen sporting a new tattoo, covering the old one of Kareena Kapoor's name on his forearm.

Updated : May 14, 2024, 01:43 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Saif Ali Khan (Instant Bollywood)
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, who never fail to give us couple goals, are one of India's most popular B-town couples. They tied the knot on October 16, 2012, and together have two sons, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan.

During the early days of their relationship, Saif's gesture of getting Kareena's name tattooed on his forearm melted hearts. However, in a recent airport sighting, Saif was seen sporting a new tattoo, covering the old one. However, it remains uncertain whether Saif removed the original tattoo and covered it with a new tattoo or if the new ink is for a character portrayal in an upcoming movie.

However, this has left fans worried. Saif and Kareena's relationship blossomed in 2007, despite their ten-year age gap and diverse religious backgrounds. Their romance ignited on the set of the 2007 film Tashan, where they co-starred alongside Akshay Kumar and Anil Kapoor.

Meanwhile, in a recent interview celebrating the success of Amar Singh Chamkila, Imtiaz Ali revealed if Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan's breakup affected his 2007 directorial Jab We Met. Shahid and Kareena were in a relationship for four years before they broke up while shooting the romantic drama, which has now become a cult classic.

Speaking to Galatta India, the director said, "(They broke up at the) end of the film. Most of the film was shot. There were two days after their so-called break-up that we had to shoot. They were absolutely professional. No blemish, nothing at all, whatever is happening in their personal lives. That time Shahid and Kareena were not doing supremely well. But these ups and downs keep happening in the lives of filmmakers and actors. But as filmmakers we don’t have to speculate like stock market, judge what we think is right for a particular part and only that works. This is the learning of my life."

