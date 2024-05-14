Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli surprise paparazzi with special gift hamper, thank them for...

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli gift paparazzi special gift hampers to express gratitude for respecting their kids' privacy.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kholi have always asked the paparazzi to respect their privacy and requested them not to click photos of their children. Now the power couple of Bollywood has also sent the paps a gift hampers for being cooperative and expressed gratitude with a special note.

On Tuesday, Viral Bhayani took to his Instagram and shared a video capturing the gifts sent by Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma for respecting their kids' privacy and penned a note that read, "Today, we received a thoughtful gift delivery at our residence. The esteemed power couple, Virat and Anushka, kindly sent the gift to express their appreciation for our happiness and the arrival of our second child..." Enclosed with the gift was a heartfelt note that read, ‘Thank you for respecting the privacy of our kids and for always being cooperative! Love, Anushka and Virat’."

The video shared a glimpse into the special hamper which included gifts like a power bank, a small bag to store things, a smartwatch, and a water bottle amongst other things. Netizens appreciated the power couple's 'thoughtful gift' to the paps. One of the comments read, "They made every pap fall in love." Another wrote, "So thoughtful, I think the hamper has everything useful for the paps." Another user commented, "Such a beautiful gesture from Virushka."

Recently the couple also revealed their son, Akaay's face to the paparazzi and asked them to respect their kids' privacy. Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka Sharma will be next seen in the movie Chakda Xpress which is a biographical sports drama based on the life journey of the Indian pacer Jhulan Goswami. Directed by Prosit Roy, it also stars Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Renuka Shahane, Anshul Chauhan, Koushik Sen, and Mahesh Thakur in lead roles. However, the release date of the film is yet to be announced.

